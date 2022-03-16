The online gambling market has expanded exponentially over the past two decades. The industry has grown from a new, unregulated market to a safe, licensed industry where customers have never been more protected. There have been a few twists and turns along the way, but with new regulations enforced by the UK Gambling Commission, UK punters now have plenty of safe and legit options of where to bet and gamble online.

With such growth, many new gambling sites have sprouted, each battling to attract the same pool of customers. The competition is stiff, but there are numerous reasons today’s online gamblers are flocking to new gambling sites rather than continue to bet at traditional, established brands.

In today’s article, we’re looking at the advantages and disadvantages of playing and betting at new gambling sites, with some top tips on how to choose a website that’s perfectly suited to your betting needs.

Top Reasons Why New Gambling Sites Are Better

There are many reasons why new gambling sites are doing things better than their predecessors. The top reasons include:

Better Sign Up Offers & Promotions

One way of standing out from the crowd is to offer new customers something lucrative to get them to sign up. Therefore, lots of new gambling websites provide irresistible promos and bonuses. The best gambling offers allow punters to claim fantastic sign-up offers, free bets, free spins and sometimes cash-free and wager free promotions that will enable gamblers to keep what they win without any strings attached.

More Banking & Payment Options

Choice and ease of payment options is often overlooked when checking out new sites to join but ensuring you can deposit and withdraw easily is mandatory in today’s fast, digital world. Countless modern payment methods allow easy and swift payments, and usually, new gambling sites will offer a great choice. You can expect to see new age payment methods at the latest gambling sites. These often include e-wallets like PayPal, Apple Pay, Skrill and Neteller, Prepaid cards like Paysafecard, Neosurf, and Ecopayz and niche payment systems like Boku and Pay By Mobile Phone.

A Large Product Offering

New gambling sites often include more than one betting/gambling product. This means that you will almost certainly be able to bet on anything you want from one website and one account, be it sports betting, casino games slots, live dealer games, lotto betting, online bingo, and online poker. The best new gambling sites will offer great bonuses and promotions on each product too.

Great Security & Protection

All new online casinos and sports betting sites abide by the strictest security standards. Regulated online gambling sites use industry-standard 128-bit or higher encryption to protect players’ data and keep snooping eyes away. They also have independent auditors to test and make sure the software is legit and pays out the correct RTP % before it hits the market.

Mobile First

Many new gambling sites know that when they launch their mobile product, and if applicable, their mobile app, they need to be top of the range. Many new sites invest a lot of time and resource into making their mobile product offering the best because it’s estimated that over 75% of gamblers prefer to bet and play casino games on their mobile devices. This means new gambling sites will always be straightforward to use on the go.

How To Choose A New Gambling Site

So how do you select a new site to join when there are so many to choose from? For the most part, selecting a new website to gamble at comes down to personal choice; however, there are some tips we can help you with so that you end up picking a safe and responsible operator:

Licensing

Always ensure new sites that you intend to join are licensed by the appropriate regulator for your jurisdiction. For example, if you’re in the UK, always make sure that the site is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission so that you are protected in case you get into a dispute. Playing at licensed sites will also guarantee that the games you play are fair, the bonuses you also claim are acceptable, and you have enough tools in place to help you gamble responsibly.

Pick A Generous Sign Up Offer

We recommend kick-starting your online gaming with a fair and generous welcome bonus or sign up offer. Top bonuses and offers are almost always available for new punters and allow you to boost your bankroll to make your money go further.

Pick A Site With Your Favourite Games & Betting Products

Whether you play slots, roulette, poker, bingo or enjoy online betting, make sure you join a site that has the games and products you want to bet on so that your money goes towards your favourite past time. Don’t be afraid to shop around for the sites with the best choices available; this also includes a selection of new games and products that you haven’t tried yet.

Check Payment Options

Lastly, we recommend checking whether your preferred payment method and local currency is available. Always ensure that there are enough payment methods available to you so that it’s easy to get money in and out of the gambling site with no holdups.