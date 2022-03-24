The phenomenal rise in popularity of online gambling has made it one of the fastest growing offshoots of the entertainment industry in recent years. To meet the needs of the players, the industry is implementing high-tech solutions. The goal of innovations is to provide players with some unique game offers and comfortable playing conditions.

Let’s talk about how the gambling industry and live casinos are changing under the influence of new technologies and what a player can get in an online casino right now.

Trends in 2022

In recent years, the online gambling market has been developing at an active pace. The possibility of high profits encourages operators to open new gambling sites. Today, it is a highly competitive industry. And in order for the online casino to develop and generate income, business owners are constantly improving services and introducing trending solutions. Here are some expected trends in 2022:

Emergence of new GEOs. Those countries that used to have strict restrictions on gambling legalize these entertainments.

The use of cryptocurrencies as a payment method in online casinos. Modern online platforms support the most popular cryptocurrencies. In particular, today you can deposit funds using Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, etc. Such a variety provides users with maximum comfort.

Growing popularity of esports. The main tournaments are held on large-scale world arenas in live mode, gathering tens of thousands of spectators in the stands and millions of online viewers from various continents.

Introduction of VR and AR. Thanks to these technologies, users get the feeling that they are visiting classic offline casinos – they can communicate with staff and other players. This definitely helps to create an appropriate atmosphere that will give no less pleasure than the game itself.

Thanks to the introduction of these trends and innovative and dynamic technologies, the growth of the gambling industry will continue in the future.

GEOs that are gaining popularity

Online casino developers are entering new GEOs, where gambling has never been allowed before. Those countries where visiting casinos, bookmakers and lottery companies were officially banned for many years are opening up for gambling business. Operators have the opportunity to start an online casino business in Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, as well as Nigeria and other African countries. Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia are also very attractive.

More trendy live games

Today, many sites offer live casino and this trend is gaining momentum. This format has combined the advantages of an online game with the atmosphere of a real gambling house. In addition, the best live casinos already offer 3D broadcasts of games with real dealers. Thanks to this, players can feel like one-on-one with the croupier.

Live games quickly won the users favor, as they allow not only to take part in gambling entertainment, but also to receive special live casino games bonuses. In 2022, live casino games will continue to be popular. Platforms providing such services will be improved. For example, the range of games with live dealers will be expanded and the number of languages in which they are broadcast will be increased.

Artificial intelligence

Technologies are becoming more advanced, available all over the world, allowing players to take their experience to a whole new level. One of them is artificial intelligence. This dynamic technology provides an opportunity to try new approaches to organizing all processes in online casinos.

The gambling industry, in particular online gambling, uses the most common class of artificial intelligence – machine learning. AI collects information about users and processes it. Thanks to this, it can understand the needs and requests of the players and predict their behavior.