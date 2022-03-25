Node.js is without a doubt one of the most popular cross-platform and open-source back-end JavaScript runtime environment today. It executes JavaScript code outside the browser and runs on the V8 engine.

And even though it is a powerful mechanism in the tech world, with a great experience of being on the market for more than 12 years now, you still need to hire Node.js developers who are at the top of the business in order to achieve excellent results.

Nevertheless, Node.js is popular and of extremely high quality; therefore, we will see the three main reasons it should be your first choice and how to update its latest version. Let’s start.

Fast Development

One of the main reasons Node.js is the best choice is that it allows you to have a quick start to the development process. Its servers can be started without a lot of effort, and it can run right away.

Also, since it is easy to make an API in Node.js, it is also a great choice for those who want to create microservice environments because they can link a lot of APIs together. Furthermore, it is the perfect choice for prototyping and architecture because it makes experimentation extremely quickly.

Another important reason is that you will have the advantage to switch between static typing and dynamic typing, which gives control over how components are designed. Since the tech world often goes to some digital transformations, it is more than beneficial to have a fast development tool like Node.js.

Node.js Package Manager

Another crucial reason to pick Node.js is because of its Node.js Package Manager, or the so-called NPM. The NPM will provide you with the opportunity to download packages of code by various developers and use them in your projects. In essence, this means that you don’t have to write a lot of code from nothing since Node.js has one of the most extensive software libraries in the entire globe.

With NPM, you can manage the dependencies of the app in an easy way since you can install the library code and the dependencies for that library as well. In addition, yet another vital advantage of using the NPM is that you will be provided with the privilege to script infrastructure-related tasks because of the JSON files. Furthermore, Package.json scripts provide the developer with the advantage to automate aspects of DevOps/IAC tasks. The developer is able to set up code to compile, publish, and make local environments by using these useful scripts.

Language Sharing

You probably know that TypeScript and JavaScript are extremely popular among front-end technologies. Well, Node.js gives you the chance to use JavaScript for back-end, and because of this, it becomes straightforward to match front-end and back-end functions.

While using Node.js, you can share code between server apps and a client, and you can use JavaScript for each side of the process of development. This aspect will enable better communication between both developing teams. Also, this advantage makes the full-stack development process a lot more easier and accessible for everyone.

But as mentioned above, this is not all because there is another advantage when it comes to TypeScript. Since JavaScript is dynamically typed, a lot of Node.js developers like to work with it, but some prefer static typing, and they can use TypeScript. Therefore, Node.js provides the privilege of choosing the option you like more, and it also lets you customize the environment you work in that meets the exact needs you want.

Last but not least, another vital advantage of using Node.js is the built-in JSON support. Interestingly, JSON being the stable ground for a lot of HTTP communication, it is more than beneficial that while many back-end languages have to use special libraries to parse JSON, Node.js can do this exceptionally out-of-the-box.

Ways to Update

In order to know how to update Node.js to the latest version, it may depend on various factors such as whether it’s for Windows, Linux, macOS, etc. Nevertheless, first, you will need to use the node –version command to check the current version.

Furthermore, in order to update Node.js on macOS or Linux, you can use the NVM, which stands for Node Version Manager. It is a utility tool you can use to update the LTS version and switch between various ones of Node.js. The NVM can be installed by directly downloading and running the scripts.

As for Windows, one can use the NVM-Windows for the update since the NVM utility tool is available only for Linux and macOS. Still, you can use the NVM-Windows in order to update or even install Node.js.

And finally, but importantly, probably the most precise way that includes all three, macOS, Windows, and Linux, is the Node.js installer. But when it comes to macOS and Windows, you will have to go to the official Node.js site and download the installer file for LTS or the current version, which you need to update at the moment.