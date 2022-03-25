Believe it or not, Hulu has some really great movie releases as part of its ever-expanding content catalog. Even though the streaming platform is known more for its TV shows, you can find a heady mix of indie darlings, evergreen classics and modern blockbusters that merit a watch. But what if you want to watch Hulu in the UK? Is that even possible?

For the uninitiated, Hulu can only be streamed in the US. The streaming platform currently has no plans on bringing its services to other countries. Given the complex nature of content licensing and broadcasting agreements that are set years in advance, Hulu’s exclusive content may remain locked into its streaming platform for the foreseeable future.

That is not to say never say never, but how about right now? Fortunately, there are simple tools that unlock access to Hulu in the UK. We won’t get into the technical niceties of it, but they work by simply changing your internet address to any other country, essentially allowing access to geo-restricted services.

Here’s our top 7 recommendations of the best movies in Hulu right now:

7. Ali

Starring: Will Smith, Jon Voight, Jamie Foxx

Director: Michael Mann

Length: 157 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 2001

The biopic of boxing legend Muhammad Ali is an ambitious and brilliantly done film that will make you feel one man’s struggle against impossible odds. Ali contains all the charm and the grotesque details that were part of his life. But it succeeds in making it interesting enough for those not familiarized in Ali’s life story beforehand; especially since there are some truly fascinating moments along the way! One of the best performances by Will Smith to date.

6. Ninja Scroll

Starring: Stephen Apostolina, Dean Elliot, Wendee Lee, Richard Epcar

Director: Yoshiaki Kawajira

Length: 94 minutes

Rating: NR

Year: 1994

The year is 1750 AD. One man’s quest to save Japan from destruction leads him through the pages of history and into battles with estrogen filled poison eaters, lustful warlord Minamoto clan members (who want their land back), and a shape-changing demon ninja that can be anywhere at any time – even inside you!

In Ninja Scroll, we follow Jubei Kibagami, an itinerant samurai warrior partly inspired by real life hero/mythical figure Jubei Yagyu. He is a freelancing swordsman recruited by government agents operating under shogunate law. The cult-favorite anime hit is great for those who want action and political intrigue in one place.

5. Love & Mercy

Starring: John Cusack, Paul Dano, Elizabeth Banks, Paul Giamatti

Director: Bill Pohlad

Length: 121 minutes

Rating: PG-13

Year: 2015

Director Bill Pohlad’s (best known for producing credits like 12 Years a Slave and Into the Wild) film about Brian Wilson, Love & Mercy does not focus on one man’s life but rather explores how he went from being an average pop star to crafting some of music history greatest songs. While this may seem like just another story about celebrities with problems—in particular their mental health which has been increasingly brought into question lately – the viewer will find themselves drawn deeper into what really happened behind closed doors while also learning something new.

4. Devil in a Blue Dress

Starring: Denzel Washington, Jennifer Beals, Tom Sizemore, Don Cheadle, Maury Chaykin

Director: Carl Franklin

Length: 102 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 1995

Denzel Washington leads this flick as a WW2 veteran who is looking for a second chance. He turns into a private investigator in LA and finds himself in a messy murder investigation. For fans of the noir genre, Washington and director Carl Franklin dive into the racial politics of 1940s America where the lead character has to contend with the color of his skin. Don Cheadle also impresses us with his performance in the detective murder mystery movie.

3. Meek’s Cutoff

Starring: Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Zoe Kazan, Shirley Henderson, Bruce Greenwood

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Length: 104 minutes

Rating: PG

Year: 2011

Kelly Reichardt’s films are often minimalist and stark, but she does not shy away from tackling big themes. Her latest film Meek’s Cutoff explores the dynamics of male violence in Westerns through a female lens – something that has been largely ignored by critics or audience members alike until now

Megan – who works at her family ranching business alongside younger brother – must take matters into own hands when local law enforcement fails them after they’re betrayed during an Indian peace conference organized without permission from either side.

2. Downhill Racer

Starring: Robert Redford, Camilla Sparv, Gene Hackman

Director: Michael Ritchie

Length: 102 minutes

Rating: PG

Year: 1969

Downhill Racer is one of the most groundbreaking and influential sports films ever made. It created an existentialist take on events that are often glossed over or taken at face value in favor for more dramatic storytelling, like romance novels do with their leading men who always seem perfect no matter what’s happening around them. But while this movie has all these typical trappings viewers expect from a commercial entertainment product; it also subverts many genre norms – there aren’t any heroes to root against which makes unfolds even harder when they inevitably get hurt/lose competitions. Instead, we follow David (Robert Redford) through his career all aware about how flawed humans can be.

1. Parasite

Starring: Song Kang Ho, Yeo-Jeong Jo, Park So Dam, Lee Sun Yun, Choi Woo-sik, Lee Jung Eun

Director: Bong Joon-ho

Length: 132 minutes

Rating: R

Year: 2019

Parasite is an entertainer that makes you question who is in the wrong. Are the wealthy employers leeches? Or is the poor household help, who are struggling just to keep their heads above water not above reproach and suspicion? The meaning isn’t particularly subtle in its title, and the Oscar-winning flick shows you both sides of the fence. It keeps you guessing whether it is the poor Kims or the wealthy Parks, who are the real parasites.

Conclusion

This is it for our top 7 picks from Hulu. And remember, if you have trouble accessing Hulu in the UK or any other place, there are workarounds for it that disregard your current location.

Happy streaming.