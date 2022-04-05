Our health is possibly the most important aspect of life; not just physically, but also mentally. Living healthily in the modern day can be a challenge, with hectic lifestyles and unhealthy habits taking over. But with a good routine and a little discipline, you can live healthily as a modern woman.

1. Follow a Balanced Diet

You are what you eat but being healthy isn’t about cutting out all the treats and goodies; it is all about balance. Make sure you eat enough healthy fruits and vegetables, but also enjoy the things that you love when you need to! Finding the right balance between fuelling your body with the right nutrients and indulging every now and then is an essential healthcare tip in the modern world. Don’t be fooled by those that try to tell you that you can never eat sugar again, just make sure you eat enough of the right stuff to keep your body going!

2. Control Portion Sizes

Portion sizes are a huge health problem in the modern world. Everyone seems to want to fill themselves up to bursting point at every meal, which is definitely not healthy. You don’t need to feel completely full, just satisfied. Controlling your portion sizes is much easier than you think. One way to do this is by using smaller plates, this way it looks like you are eating more than you actually are.

3. Thirty Minutes Daily Exercise

Regular exercise is one of the most common healthcare tips for a reason. Moving your body is good for both your physical and mental health. It reduces your risk of developing many chronic diseases by keeping your heart and lungs healthy and in full working order. It doesn’t have to be a strenuous workout session in the gym. A simple 30-minute stroll around the block, a quick Pilates class after work, or some kitchen dancing will do you good. The key is moving your body for at least 30 minutes every single day, no matter how you decide to do it.

4. Spend Time Outside

Spending time in nature is good for the mind, body, and soul; it is soothing and relaxing. Doing things outside can have lots of positive effects, whether you walk the dog, do some exercise, tend to the garden, or have a picnic in the park. It helps to improve your mood, encourages you to be more active, and can help you feel more connected to both nature and people. Make sure you spend some time outside every day to improve your overall health.

5. Practice Yoga and Meditation

In the modern day, stress, anxiety, and mental health issues are rife. There are many different causes for these feelings, but a lot of them stem from the pressures felt at work and in our social lives. Yoga and meditation are effective tools in managing any stress you may feel and working your way through your thoughts and feelings to be an all-around more relaxed and healthy person. Both are a popular form of self-care for modern women for a reason, so why not give it a go?

6. Go for Regular Check-Ups

To make sure there is nothing to be concerned about, seeing a professional is advised. This way, you know that everything is in good working order, you have peace of mind, and don’t have to worry about any underlying conditions. If you feel like something is wrong, don’t hesitate to see a doctor. As a modern woman, it can be easy to ignore any signs and symptoms in the hustle and bustle of life, but that can come and bite you later. Always get things checked out.

7. Stay Informed

Awareness is definitely something that cannot be missed from healthcare tips for modern women. Women experience health and society-related challenges every day and staying informed of these is incredibly important. Have knowledge surrounding exclusive healthcare issues and experiences that are faced by women, both the well-known ones like breast cancer and menopause, but also the less common ones, like endometriosis. Do your research on sites like Patient, which have detailed and in-depth articles on a wide variety of health conditions, treatments, and advice that are written and reviewed by doctors, as well as tools and tests to assess your own health. For detailed and reliable information on Endometriosis, this is where to look.

8. Get Enough Sleep

When it comes to staying healthy, getting enough sleep is one of the most important aspects. When we sleep, our body regenerates and revives; without enough sleep, we may find we become lethargic, lose motivation, lack energy, and can get annoyed easily. Proper sleep allows you to have clarity and focus during the day. This means your mind and body can function properly and effectively.

9. Reduce Screen Time

In this day and age, screens are everywhere; they have almost taken over our lives. But they aren’t exactly great for our health. For modern women, limiting and reducing screen time is an essential healthcare tip. Screens make us lazy and keep us stationary, whether we are watching a movie or scrolling through social media, but they can also have a negative effect on our mental health, as well as preventing quality sleep. Your diet doesn’t just include the food you put into your body, but also the media you consume; keeping this positive and productive is essential.

10. Positive Self-Image

The way we see ourselves has such a huge impact on our mindset, but as we are consistently bombarded with ways to improve our appearance and unrealistic expectations of how we should look or what we should have achieved in life, it can sometimes be difficult to have a positive self-image. When we have negative thoughts about ourselves, these can manifest into unhealthy habits, like overeating or being lazy.

Instead, you have to take control of the narrative and change the way you think and see yourself. Instead of picking out the bad bits, choose to notice what you love about yourself and focus on what you have achieved and how far you have come, rather than comparing your life and looking to someone completely different. Avoid comparisons and appreciate the beauty in everyone, including yourself.

11. Quit Bad Habits

We all have little habits that have developed over the years that aren’t exactly healthy; this is your sign to stop, for the sake of your health. Maybe you’re a smoker, have got into the routine of drinking most nights, or have found yourself ordering a takeaway almost every night. Whatever it is, it is time to make steps towards quitting those unhealthy habits. Don’t put pressure on yourself to stop all at once. Instead, work towards making healthy improvements to your routine and habits.

12. Drink Plenty of Water

Water is the basis of life, but many of us don’t drink half as much as we should. Maintaining hydration is a vital healthcare tip for everyone; it helps keep you alert, cleans out your system, and boosts your metabolism. Water treats and prevents headaches, improves brain function, increases energy levels, and is possibly one of the most crucial aspects of health. Always carry a bottle of water and stay hydrated.

Our health is incredibly important, but it can get lost amongst our crazy lifestyles in the modern-day. It is up to you to take control and develop habits and routines that promote your health.