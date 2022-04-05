Lately, sales has been treated with some neglect in business circles. Many entrepreneurs have a tendency to believe great products simply sell themselves and that trained salespeople constitute wasted expenditure.

But this view is considered to be inaccurate by many. The potential upside that can be grasped by training up an informed sales force has been wrongly lost on some of the world’s business people. @spencer.lodge is the CEO of Make It Happen. He has made a career of spreading knowledge and insight in the area of sales.

Spencer Lodge’s time in business has a range that goes beyond the sales world. As well as providing businesses with stepping stones to a bigger turnover, the entrepreneur is a co-founder of The Blue Sky Thinking Group, which holds three successful subsidiaries in industries including HR administration and corporate wellness.

The versatile nature of Spencer’s experience enables him to approach the sales obstacles that face any business with value-adding potential. Throughout his time as a business person, he has helped hundreds of companies, including Aldar, Bayut, Azizi, and thousands more individuals to increase sales.

Spencer’s portfolio boasts a range of opportunities beyond traditional training, too. The Make It Happen University, accessible online at https://spencerlodge.tv/, is educating the next generation of salespeople. Through the university platform, Spencer’s knowledge is made accessible to students in hundreds of charismatic and informative pieces of video content.

‘Informed’ is frequently taken to mean formal education, but that is not Spencer’s truth. He considers himself a ‘working-class kid’ and found his business potential while working in a factory in his younger days. A deep passion brought Spencer off the factory line and into a career in sales – a moment that would go on to become a watershed moment in the training of many far into the future.

The latest venture in Spencer’s career is a docuseries named ‘The Chain’, in which he seeks to expose modern slavery and the human trafficking industry. People globally await Spencer’s contribution to aspects of life far beyond sales.