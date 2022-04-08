When it comes to their haircut and color, your clients look to you for advice as a salon stylist. You’re the authority! You’re well-versed enough in hairstyles to know which one is best for their facial shape. You know the perfect auburn tint that will bring out their green eyes. The same would be for hair care products. A salon in Dubai should always offer a fantastic assortment of products to take a new hairdo from decent to great. Allowing your clients to try hair salon items will increase sales and put money in your pocket.

The year 2022 is here, and your clients are most likely working toward certain hair objectives. Here’s a list of 12 must-try hair salon products used by hair salons in Dubai.

In 2022, the following are the top hair salon products you should try:

1. Oribe Texturizing Spray (Dry)

Oribe’s Dry Texturizing Spray not only smells great, but it’s also a favorite of Mary-Kate Olsen’s. This mist will give your hair a lot of texture and grip.

Do you want your hair disheveled and voluminous in 2022? If that’s the case, this spray is one of the greatest salon products available.

2. Curl Defining Cream by Moroccanoil

Curl Defining Cream from Moroccanoil will keep even the kinkiest curls frizz-free.

This is one of Moroccanoil’s amazing products. Any of their salon products are worth the money for women with curly, wavy, frizzy, or dry hair.

3. Scalp Revival Treatment with Briogeo

The Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Tea Tree Oil Treatment is a must-have for people with a dry, itchy, or sensitive scalp. Your scalp will vanish with this product. A healthy head is a foundation for great hair.

4. Dry Shampoo by Living Proof

The Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo from Living Proof can help your hair last longer between washes.

You may believe that all dry shampoos are the same. But, because it doesn’t leave a powder residue, this is one of the greatest salon products available. How many dry shampoos can boast such a claim?

5. OUAI Repair Shampoo

Even the driest, most damaged hair can be revived with OUAI’s Repair Shampoo. Your hair will appear silkier and stronger right away.

This shampoo is ideal for women who have had their hair colored. It is free of sulfates, which are a bothersome element that can strip your hair dye.

6. Kevin Murphy Blonde Angel Wash

It’s difficult to keep blonde hair from seeming brassy. You can preserve your color to the shade it glows to be with Kevin Murphy’s Blonde Angel Wash.

The secret to this shampoo’s success is that it contains lavender tones. This color will not deposit, but it will tone down your blonde. You’ll have the same bright, fresh hair you had when you left the salon.

7. Overnight Hair Mask by Bumble & Bumble

This product will help you get rid of dryness and breakage by deep conditioning your hair.

Brush through your hair with the Bumble and Bumble While You Sleep Overnight Damage Repair Mask. Then go to bed with silky, beautiful hair and wake up with it.

8. Christophe Robin Volumizing Conditioner

The Volumizing Conditioner with Rose Extracts by Christophe Robin helps moisturize your hair.

Vitamins A and E are added to the recipe, which helps to create silky, strong hair. It’s also safe for color-treated tresses.

9. R+Co Flexible Outer Space Hairspray

Hairspray that makes your tresses rigid and lifeless is a no-no. A spray, but, should be able to hold your style. Finding a product that falls anywhere in the middle is difficult.

That’s why R+Co’s Outer Space Flexible Hairspray is so impressive.

This spray is used in layers to create the required grip. The formula won’t weigh down your hair by forming a product buildup.

10. Sachajuan Leave-In Conditioner

Some leave-in conditioners have the potential to make your hair look oily. You won’t have to worry about that with Sachajuan’s oil-free Leave-In Conditioner because it’s so light.

This cream will hydrate your scalp while giving your hair body and gloss. After a few spritzes, even the most tangled hair will be knot-free.

11. Remedy of the Triple Threat by Rita Hazan

It’s tempting to snip all your broken ends off one by one when scrutinizing them. Remove the scissors from the table and step back! Rita Hazan’s Triple Threat Split End Remedy is all you need to heal your frayed follicles.

What makes it a three-pronged attack? To begin, “smart polymers” target split ends and close them. The mixture then strengthens your strands to prevent future breakage. Finally, it guards your hair against breakage caused by heat styling tools.

12. Oscar Blandi Heat Protectant Spray

Consider how often you style your hair using heated equipment. Almost every day, you use a blow dryer, curling iron, or straightener.

That’s doing havoc on your tresses! That’s why you should always use a heat protectant spray when styling your hair. Oscar Blandi’s formula is a fantastic one to try. It will not only protect your hair from heat, but it will also add thickness and a gentle gloss to it.

Conclusion

It’s critical to have outstanding products on hand to give your clientele at all times. They should also be products in which you believe. If they’re effective, your customers will keep coming back for more.