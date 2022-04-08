Mexican gold coins come in various types, sizes, and weights. The most common type of Mexican gold coin is the Peso. Pesos are typically made of .999 fine gold and come in weights ranging from 1/20 ounce to 1 ounce.

The next most popular type of Mexican gold coin is the Centenario. Centenarios are also made of .999 fine gold, but they are larger than pesos and typically weigh between 1 ounce and 2 ounces. Lastly, there are also a variety of smaller fractional-weight Mexican gold coins made of .9999 fine gold. These include the 1/10 ounce, 1/4 ounce, and 1/2 ounce denominations.

Below find a detailed explanation of the types of Mexican gold:

Types to know

1) Mexican Gold Peso

One of the most popular types of Mexican gold, the Peso typically weighs 1 ounce and is made of .999 fine gold.

2) Mexican Gold Centenario

Larger than a peso, the Centenario typically weighs between 1 and 2 ounces and is also made of .999 fine gold.

3) Mexican Gold Libertad

The Libertad is a smaller fractional-weight coin made of .9999 fine gold. Denominations include 1/10 ounce, 1/4 ounce, and 1/2 ounce.

When looking to buy Mexican gold coins, it is vital to know the different types available to make the best decision for your investment.

4) Mexican Gold Nacional

The Nacional is a larger gold coin that was introduced in 2005. It weighs 2.5 ounces and is made of .9999 fine gold.

5) Mexican Gold Onza

The Onza is a 1-ounce gold coin that was introduced in 1982. It is made of .999 fine gold.

Is gold from Mexico good quality?

Yes, gold from Mexico is considered to be high quality. Mexican gold coins are typically made of .999 or .9999 fine gold, regarded as some of the highest quality gold on the market.

What is the best type of Mexican gold to buy?

The best type of Mexican gold to buy depends on your investment goals. If you are looking to invest in gold for the long term, Mexican Gold Pesos and Centenarios are an excellent option.

These coins are made of .999 fine gold and typically hold their value well over time. If you want to buy gold to hedge against inflation or economic uncertainty, then Mexican Gold Libertads or Onzas is a good choice.

These coins are made of .9999 fine gold and typically hold their value better than other types of gold in times of economic uncertainty.

What is the most popular type of Mexican gold?

The most popular type of Mexican gold is the Peso. Pesos are typically 1-ounce coins made of .999 fine gold.

What is the least popular type of Mexican gold?

The least popular type of Mexican gold is the Nacional. The Nacional is a 2.5-ounce coin made of .9999 fine gold introduced in 2005.

How much does Mexican gold cost?

The price of Mexican gold varies depending on the gold’s type, quality, and weight.

When investing in Mexican gold coins, it is crucial to know the different types available to make the best decision for your investment.