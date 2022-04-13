Spending time on social media has become a part of the daily routine for a lot of people. The platform also provides a break from the monotonous routine, especially when we are feeling demotivated, stressed, or anxious. You tend to look up to profiles that motivate your inner self. Instagram being one of the most used social media platforms, provides positivity and inspiration in a lot of ways. Buying Instagram followers from trusted websites has become a trend to get success in the digital field.

Over the past years, many people have started posting about self-care, its importance in our lives, and the positivity it brings along. Instagram as a platform is competitive and may also cause stress for success, but there are a lot of accounts that are here to spread positivity. You can follow their feed for positivity and self-care!

When you buy followers on Instagram, you can get the desired attention from the crowd. But apart from increasing your fan base, what is also needed is to follow some accounts for your self-care.

Below is a list of the 11 best Instagram accounts that offer motivation, words of wisdom, and much-needed self-care.

1. Gemma Correll (@gemmacorrell)

The account of Gemma Correll is very relatable and known to spread positivity. She is known for the cartoon illustrations that inspire and instill confidence in oneself. Her cartoon-style is not afraid of any awkward situation and inspires you to tackle the problems with a smile. The posts are pun-intended and never fail on the grounds of humor.

2. Gary Vee (@GaryVee)

Gary Vee is well-known for the motivational content he posts. It is inspirational for the budding entrepreneurs. He advocated the need for adequate sleep, regular exercise, and a balanced diet to be amongst the top. The posts are honest and relatable. He stresses the importance of being a mentally-fit person.

3. Let’s Talk About Mental Health (@letstalkaboutmentalhealth)

The page is an excellent motivational and inspiring account. It states the importance of the fact that mental health is the most important thing. It posts various anecdotes submitted by the followers who have witnessed mental health issues. The page helps you to share your personal experiences and also connect with similar people.

4. CharlamagneThaGod (@CThaGod)

The page has grown tremendously over the past few years. The famous radio host CharlamagneThaGod runs the page and focuses on narrative posts for men. It is mainly focused on helping them open up and speak out their minds. The page supports the men to be vocal about mental health issues. Apart from mental health concerns, the page also posts about daily life struggles and dealing with anxiety.

5. Gabby Frost (@gmf.designs)

Gabby Frost runs this excellent page dealing with issues relating to mental health. He creates fabulous illustrations concerning these topics and posts regular content on the page. The encouraging advice through these posts helps numerous people fight anxiety and stress.

6. Amanda Rocchio (@meowmeix)

Amanda Rocchio runs this beautiful page that focuses on daily nutrition. It clearly states the difference between nutrition and dieting and helps to strike a balance between the two. The page focuses on training people to eat right, control, manage hunger, and eat a balanced diet. In addition, she focuses on the correct type of meals, self-care, and the importance of nutrition in life.

7. Lucia Litman (@lucialitman)

Following the account will definitely add a lot of inspiration and positivity to your life. The feed is filled with colorful motivational quotes using breathtakingly beautiful photos. The account indeed is a must-follow for daily self-care.

8. Let’s mend (@letsmend)

The page talks about healing the broken heart. The account can be of great help if you have suffered a heartbreak recently. Let’s mend posts unique content to motivate and regain your belief in love and relationships. The posts are filled with great humor, and you can connect to similar kinds of people.

9. The Blurt Foundation (@theblurtfoundation)

It is a page dedicated to tackling depression and posts regular content to overcome this phase. Their relatable and honest content fills the feed with positivity. The account is a must-follow for motivation, self-love, and reminding yourself that you are not alone.

10. Janelle (@janellesilver)

The page is another must-follow account as it gives you a daily reminder for self-care and loving yourself. The positive posts are a must-watch as it fills the day with smiles and color. The relatable and funky illustrations give ample motivation.

11. Bianca L Rodriguez (@youarecomplete)

The page will definitely reassure you that each and every individual is beautiful and unique. It illustrates that you are worth every joy and are the best creation of God. The posts focus on positivity, self-love, and self-belief. It makes you feel proud of yourself and that you are #stillworthy. The hashtag #stillworthy is doing wonders on Instagram. The powerful message delivers a feeling of self-belief and self-care. It reminds us that we are worth all the happiness and joys in life.

Conclusion:

Taking your care is a crucial part of being resilient and tackling the everyday trauma, stress, and burnout. It is the basis to develop emotional responses when you are stressed and help you cope up with anxiety and depression. Staying motivated, getting adequate sleep, eating a healthy diet, regular exercise, and having self-belief are needed for self-care. Instagram can become a medium in helping you with daily self-care. The accounts you follow can give you a daily reminder for the same. It is not always about the negative thoughts or news around you. You need to start afresh and follow accounts that spread positivity. You may find happiness looking at cute dog pictures or by a nice home décor post. You need to figure out what brings you happiness and start following those accounts.