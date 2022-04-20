In our increasingly digital world, cyber security is essential. The online space can be a dangerous place. Scammers, hackers, and bots are everywhere, often hiding in plain sight. Every day we share more personal and financial information than we realize. One way to stay connected and secure is by using some of the best VPNs.

You may be thinking to yourself, what is a VPN? VPN stands for Virtual Private Network. It essentially lets you mask your online presence by making your IP address and location invisible. How does it work? Well, put simply, a VPN is an encrypted virtual tunnel that your data traffic travels through. It can also trick your computer or device into thinking you’re in an entirely different location.

Private Internet Access

First off, Private Internet Access (PIA). An up-and-coming competitor in the VPN space, PIA is most notable for its large abundance of servers. While server quantity isn’t the only important factor, PIA boasts an impressive 10,000+ servers around the world. This offers more available locations than the competition, but that wouldn’t matter without reliable performance.

While PIA isn’t the fastest VPN, it is reliable and affordable. It may not offer the kind of blistering speeds you may want for streaming, gaming, or torrenting, but it’ll certainly do the job. The main reason PIA is on this list is that it’s a service that is continually improving and evolving. With new features like SmartDNS and some nice offerings like free extra months or additional security licenses when signing up for a year or more, PIA is becoming more and more competitive.

Express VPN

If you’re looking for unmatched performance, look no further than ExpressVPN. They’ve been at the top-end of the market for a while now and there’s no sign of that changing any time soon. While it may not have nearly as many servers as Private Internet Access, they’re spread across over 90 countries and all offer excellent speeds.

Express VPN also allows users to connect to five locations simultaneously. It’s easy to use on a myriad of devices, from Xbox and PlayStation to Apple TV and Smart TVs. They also have great 24/7 customer support to help you with any problems, as well as support for Bitcoin payment options. This speedy and secure service doesn’t come for free, however. It’s the priciest option on this list, but it’s worth it if you’re looking for the best. Regardless of your needs, you’ll find plenty of interesting uses for VPNs.

Nord VPN

A seasoned name in the VPN field, Nord VPN has been securing users’ digital footprints for over a decade. With over 5,000 servers across 60 countries, this is a capable competitor with superb value for money. While not as fast as other VPNs, this veteran of the cyber security space is unmatched in its security.

NordVPN offers some terrific features to keep you safe. The main one is its Double VPN System, which allows users to encrypt their traffic twice instead of just once, as well as kill switches, proxy extensions for browsers, and effective DNS leak protection. Nord VPN offers all of this for a very reasonable subscription price.

Surfshark

While not the fastest or most fully featured, Surfshark is a viable option that will keep you safe online at an impressively low price point. Available on a large number of devices, this budget alternative is not to be underestimated. You might think that the cheapest option on this list isn’t worth going for, but Surfshark is here to prove you wrong.

They may be affordable, but they certainly don’t shirk cyber security. With features like the new WireGuard protocol, its OpenVPN UDP and TCP options, and the additional safety net of its double VPN hop, Surfshark is an impressively competitive option for an irresistibly low price point. It’s also very easy to use, which might make it a good option for newcomers.

CyberGhost

Finally, last but not least, we have CyberGhost. With an eye-popping 7,000+ servers across 91 countries, this is a quality VPN service that offers excellent speeds (up to a whopping 800 Mbps) at a reasonable rate. They also have strong customer support, with 24/7 live chat and a 45-day money-back guarantee.

It's also packed with a number of great features, such as handy buttons in its Windows client for streaming, protecting wi-fi output, and torrenting. CyberGhost is a strong competitor and can be very useful for browsing securely, whether you're evading censorship, torrenting, or online gambling.

We hope this list has narrowed down your search for the perfect cyber security. In an all-digital world, your personal information and data are more valuable than ever. Don’t hesitate to mask your presence and stay safe.