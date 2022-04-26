JavaScript or JS is one of the most used programming languages for building functional and interactive web apps or websites. JS essentially allows you to add interactive elements to your website.

For example, with JS, you can display animation, play videos and audios on your website, etc. While JavaScript is simple and easy, most developers these days use a JS framework to enhance their coding experience and make their apps more robust.

JS frameworks make complex tasks easy for developers as they come with pre-built/pre-written code for different routine tasks involved in developing web apps.

If you’re looking for a robust JS framework that offers all the features you need to make your coding experience smooth, Sencha Ext JS is the right option.

Sencha Ext JS comes with more than 140 pre-built UI components that you can use for different use cases.

This article will answer some of the most frequently asked questions about JS frameworks and show you why Sencha Ext JS is the framework you need for your next project.

1. Why Do I Need JS Frameworks?

A JS framework consists of pre-written JavaScript code and defines the structure of your web app. If you’re a web developer, a JS framework will make your life easier and help you build modern web apps faster.

When you use a JS framework, you get up-to-date JavaScript tools and features that you can use for different use cases. This means that every time you develop an app, you don’t have to write code for each feature of the app from scratch.

JS frameworks save developers a lot of time and effort and let them build functional apps.

While you can still build robust web apps without a JS framework, using a framework has become a staple of the modern programming approach.

2. Is There A Reliable JS Framework That Helps Build An Efficient User Interface For Your App?

A good user interface (UI) is an essential element of modern web apps as it helps increase customer engagement and conversion rate. A quick and easy way to build an efficient UI is to use a reliable JS framework with pre-built UI components. Sencha Ext JS is one such JS framework.

Sencha Ext JS lets you build a robust web app with a stunning UI interface as it offers more than 140 quality UI components, including grids, buttons, calendars, trees, charts, forms, and more. These high-performance UI components are tested and designed to work together seamlessly.

Ext JS also comes with valuable tools like Sencha Architect and Stencils. With Sencha Architect, developers can use drag-and-drop features to build Ext JS applications, while Stencils allows developers to quickly mock-up, prototype, style, and evaluate interface designs.

If you’re looking to build data-intensive and visually appealing apps using JavaScript, Sencha Ext JS is what you need.

3. Are There JS Frameworks That Offer Pre-Built Grid Components?

Girds are an essential element of a web app where you want to display a large volume of tabular data. For example, Sencha Ext JS offers efficient grid components that make fetching, filtering, and sorting tons of data points quick and easy.

With Ext JS, you can add different grids to your apps, such as basic grids, locking grids, grouped grids, etc. You can also number the grid rows, add checkboxes, edit cells and rows, and more.

Ext JS also offers pivot grids that are great for adding data analytics features to your web app. The pivot grid also includes several aggregation methods: sum, minimum, maximum, average, count, etc.

4. Is There A JS Framework That Helps With Data Visualization?

Data visualization is the practice of plotting raw data points on charts and graphs, such as columns, pies, bars, and area charts. You can use Sencha Ext JS chart components if you want efficient data visualization functionality for your web apps.

These include column charts, area charts, line charts, scatter charts, pie charts, radar charts, etc. These components make it easy to display data on easy-to-understand visualization and help maintain a consistent chart design across your app.

Ext JS also supports interaction features for charts. This means you can create interactive charts to efficiently interpret and navigate complex data sets to allow users to analyze and navigate complex data sets.

5. Are JS Frameworks Easy-to-Learn and Easy-to-Use?

There are many different types of JS frameworks – some are easy to use and can be learned quickly, while some frameworks are complex, so you need to spend a lot of time and effort to understand them. Since JS frameworks are supposed to make things easier for developers, you should always choose a framework that has a short learning curve.

Sencha Ext JS is one such framework that is super easy to use and has extensive documentation to help you get started quickly.

The documentation explains each feature and functionality of the framework in detail. Ext JS even comes with live examples to give you an even better idea of how different components work.

6. Do JS Frameworks Come With A Tool For End-to-End Testing?

End-to-end testing is essential for delivering high-quality apps. While many JS frameworks don’t offer tools for end-to-end testing, Sencha Ext JS comes with Sencha Test that reduces testing time for developers, helps improve the quality of your apps, accelerates time to market, and reduces costs.

Sencha test lets you create robust end-to-end tests quickly and allows you to execute them on more than one browser simultaneously.

7. Is There A JS Framework That Allows You To Add Pre-Built Forms To Your Web Apps?

Forms are an essential part of a web app/website as they allow you to collect different types of data from users. For example, developers need to add various forms to web apps, depending on the kind of app they’re building.

An easy solution for adding forms to your web apps is to use Sencha Ext JS form components. These components include login forms, registration forms, checkout forms, rating forms, etc.

Ext JS also comes with built-in support for validating form fields – if incorrect or invalid data is entered by a user, an error message with be displayed.

Ext JS also comes with built-in support for validating form fields – if incorrect or invalid data is entered by a user, an error message with be displayed.