A Tree For a Mattress Will Put You In a Good Night Sleep

MattressNextDay has partnered with a global environmental organization – Ecologi to support its mission to make the world greener.

The company is committed to planting over one million trees by 2030; by planting a tree for every online order as part of the project in collaboration with Ecologi.

It has also become an official Climate Positive Workforce and pledged to planting over 500 trees per month to help offset its carbon footprint.

So far, the action has been well-received as a strong show of the company’s dedication to curbing climate change in its business ecosystem.

As per the CEO of MattressNextDay, Martin Seeley, “We have been looking for different ways to showcase our support to eco-green projects for some time now, and now we are delighted to be a part of the Ecologi team. The work that Ecologi has done for the past few years has been incredible, from generating clean electricity in countries like India to protecting and preserving forests worldwide, including the Amazon rainforest.“

Before the collaboration, MattressNextDay already provided a disposal and recycling service for its customers. The goal was to ensure that no mattresses ended up in a landfill.

According to top executives, this new partnership creates avenues to expand their environmental efforts within the company.

Mr. Seeley added, “Alongside our partnership with Ecologi, we have also been working on other parts of the business operations to raise our sustainability efforts. We recently transitioned to a more modern fleet with a long-term goal of moving to electric vans to further reduce carbon emissions”.

Likewise, Ecologi have also expressed delight in partnering with MattressNextDay. The Head of Partnerships at Ecologi, Linda Adams, said, “We are really pleased that such an eco-conscious company like MattressNextDay has partnered with us to help them become more sustainable.”

“Their dedication to the cause is evident, committing to planting 1 million trees by 2030, which will significantly impact sequestering thousands of tonnes of carbon from the atmosphere during that time. It’s encouraging to see the company is taking so many steps to reduce its carbon footprint. We hope more companies in the space follow their lead and play their part in this collective effort to combat climate change.”

MattressNextDay will also look to move away from plastic packaging and find more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Martin Seeley added, “We are already discussing greener packaging with our manufacturers, and it’s looking optimistic that we can help make these changes happen.”



Established in 2003, MattressNextDay specializes in affordable mattresses with free next-day delivery.