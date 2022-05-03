How to manage your Iphone’s 5G battery drain

Nowadays mobiles have become an essential part of our life. We cannot seem to leave it for one second. We are always busy scrolling aimlessly or immersed in razor shark kostenlos spielen. That’s why we don’t want them to keep running out of battery.

Although the newest models of the iPhone can retain their battery for quite a long time, that is not the case with the older models. You need to get your battery changed after a while. But if you cannot afford to get a new battery and want some time before changing, this article is right.

Although a new technical advancement, the new 5G drains our battery too much. But To save your battery, some settings can be changed and features that you can turn off. Here’s what you can do right now to extend the life of your iPhone’s battery to get through the day without having to charge it.

Activate Low Power Mode:

Low Power Mode is one of your most potent weapons against battery drain. Your phone will only perform essential tasks with it turned on, so downloads and mail fetching will be disabled.

When the battery level drops below 20%, Low Power Mode has activated automatically, but you can also activate it manually to extend the life of your phone. However, it can only be turned on when the battery is below 80%.

To activate it, you need to go to Settings > Battery > Low Power Mode and toggle it on.

Adjust Screen Brightness:

To boost your pones battery, keep your brightness at a minimum. Smartphone screens are getting bigger and brighter. But those bright screens that keep you awake at night are killing your battery’s life. The awesome thing is that they’re simple to dim. To initiate, turn on auto-brightness.

Toggle on Auto-Brightness in Settings > Accessibility > Display & Text Size > Auto-Brightness. Your phone’s brightness will adjust to the present lighting situation. If there is enough light to see, the screen will automatically dim to conserve battery life.

You can also use the slider bar in Settings > Display & Brightness to manually set brightness levels. The Control Center also has a slider; press lightly on the brightness icon and drag the slider up or down.

Turn Off Location Services:

While location services are beneficial for apps like Google Maps and Yelp, GPS pings can quickly drain a battery. By going to Settings > Privacy > Location Services and turning off location services altogether, your phone will stop sending location data to these services. This way, you can preserve your battery’s life for a more extended period.

Apple lets you choose whether to use location data in most apps: Never, While Using the App, or Always. However, several useful apps will cease to function due to this. The weather app will not be able to update you with the most recent forecast. You will not be able to receive recent weather updates. You also will not be able to ask Google for directions depending on your current location. Select when using Google Maps. The app will only use your location when you open it. It will not run in the background, wasting battery life.

App Refresh in the Background Can Be Turned Off:

When you close any app on IOS, it continues to run for a short time before closing. Background App Refresh allows suspended apps to check for updates and new content, which can drain battery life.

Whenever your screen lights up with a notification, it consumes power. Keeping these distractions to a minimum can help you save your battery. Customize how, when, and where specific apps show notifications by going to Settings > Notifications.

Cut Down on Notifications:

Another option is to choose a specific notification that you want to turn off in the future. On that kind of notification, swipe left and clicked Manage. You can also select your notification to be delivered quietly. It means it won’t appear on your lock screen, won’t play sound, and won’t display a banner or badge icon in your Notification Center. You can also disable notifications for any app you might not use a lot.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirDrop should all be turned off:

When you’re out and about, your phone constantly searches for nearby Wi-Fi networks. This is why the list of available networks changes frequently. Similarly, Bluetooth and AirDrop are always looking for a connection. And since they can’t find and keep looking, it affects the battery very much. If you have no use for them, you should turn them off. The most efficient solution is to disable these services in the Control Center.

Conclusion:

5G, although it is a great invention and has its benefits. But it also has a severe impact on phones’ batteries. But you don’t need to worry. With the following tips, you can boost the life of your battery. You certainly would need to change the battery at some point. But following these tips will provide you with some extra time before doing so.