Lusso Flooring – A Cheaper Alternative to Karndean & Amtico

Leading Leeds-based flooring supplier, Stories Flooring, has recently introduced a brand new exclusive LVT range to their collection. The Lusso range has been designed with style and affordability in mind, helping homeowners to transform their living space on a budget.

The new collection rivals the likes of Karndean and Amtico, yet it is sold at a fraction of the cost. Here, we will explore the new range and how it compares to its more expensive rivals.

Lusso Flooring by Stories Flooring

Lusso is a luxurious LVT collection launched by Stories Flooring. The Lusso Portofino range consists of 20 luxurious wood effect designs, each crafted to the highest standards.

Suitable for both domestic and commercial use, the floors are glued down during installation to produce a stable, long-lasting fit. Despite being one of the newest ranges launched in the sector, it has already started to develop a reputation as one of the best on the market.

So, how does Lusso compare to Amtico and Karndean flooring? Let’s take a look at some of the key differences and similarities between these popular collections below.

Lusso Vs Amtico flooring

The Lusso collection is comparable to the Amtico Spacia range. Both collections feature hyper-realistic designs to give them a high-end, stylish appearance. They have been crafted using eco-friendly processes, and there are plenty of designs to choose from.

While you might expect Amtico floors to offer more durability than the cheaper Lusso floors, surprisingly the latter comes out on top. The Amtico Spacia range comes with a 25-year domestic warranty, and a 10-year commercial warranty. Lusso meanwhile, offers customers a fantastic lifetime domestic guarantee, and a 15-year commercial warranty.

They both come with a water-resistant design, making them easy to clean and maintain. They also require a Gluedown installation method and come with a 0.55mm wear layer for added durability.

As you can see, Lusso provides practically the same benefits of Amtico flooring, yet it is offered at a much cheaper price tag. The Amtico Spacia collection ranges in price from £42.99 to £72.99 per square metre, while Lusso retails from just £16.99 per square metre.

Lusso Vs Karndean Flooring

The Lusso and Karndean LVT flooring collections also have remarkable similarities. They both feature a 0.55mm wear layer, excellent water resistance, and a range of hyper-realistic wood designs. They can be installed in any room and have been created using eco-friendly processes.

Like Amtico, the only real differences between the Lusso and Karndean LVT collections are the warranty and price. Once again Lusso LVT offers an extended warranty in comparison to Karndean, and it comes in at a much cheaper price tag. Customers can expect to pay up to 60% less for Lusso flooring than they would for the same quality Karndean floors.

Conclusion

Lusso is a premium LVT range that easily competes against leading brands such as Amtico and Karndean. It comes with the following features that highlight its exceptional value for money:

Water resistant

0.55mm wear layer for incredible durability

Underfloor heating compatible

Gluedown installation

Striking real wood effects

Eco friendly design

Customers can view the entire Lusso Portofino range online at Stories Flooring today.