Nike roughly needs 15 minutes to match its 1972 revenue

Stockapps.com has been evaluating the journey of Nike through its annual revenue since 1972. According to their data presentation, it currently takes Nike around 15 minutes to sell the same amount of merchandise that it did in 1972 in a year.

Blue Ribbon Sports, now Nike, was perpetually cash-strapped in 1972, with annual revenues of $1.3 million. However, with $44.5 billion as annual revenue in 2021, Nike is the world’s largest sportswear brand today.

Nike marked its 50th anniversary this week. The event made them share a letter written by Phil Knight, the founder, on all their social media platforms. The letter showed the twists and turns that the company has been through to be where it is today.

According to Edith Reads from stockapps.com, “Much of Nike’s success may be traced to its global marketing strategy, which enlists superstar athletes, elite sports groups, and school athletic programs to promote its technology and design through sponsorship deals.”

Mergers and acquisitions in sporting goods industries

Many mergers and acquisitions have occurred in the athletic goods business. Reebok, Adidas, Puma, and Under Armour are among the industry’s other major participants. Some of these businesses collaborate with fashion designers to create new apparel styles and expand their product offerings. As a result, a trend toward casual work attire and demand from specific segments such as teenagers and baby boomers will fuel consumption.

Sports and fitness gear is highly diversified, with many manufacturers vying for attention, ranging from low-cost discounters to high-end couture labels. Even the most well-known firms must work hard to maintain their market share. Consumers are expecting more versatile clothing with greater usefulness. Thus retailers are continuing to develop new sportswear styles for men and women.

Despite the economic hardships triggered by the COVID-19, the sportswear brands are showing an upward trajectory. For Instance, Adidas and Puma are among the most valuable sports business brands. Adidas has a market cap of $23.5 billion, while Puma has $6.2 billion.

