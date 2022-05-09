Burn Injury Claims – Advice On Treating Burn Injuries At Work

If you have suffered a burn at work, it is essential to seek medical attention as soon as possible. Burns can be very painful and can lead to serious complications if not treated promptly.

Once you have seen a doctor, you should also contact a personal injury lawyer specializing in burn injury claims. A lawyer will be able to help you to claim compensation for burns and help you to recoup the expenses that you’ve incurred.

Causes of Burn Injuries in The Workplace

There are many potential causes of burn injuries in the workplace. Some of the most common include:

– Chemicals: Workers who come into contact with chemicals without wearing appropriate personal protective equipment may suffer chemical burns.

– Fires: Workers who are exposed to open flames or hot surfaces may suffer burns if there are no adequate procedures in place to offer protection

– Electricity: Where electrical equipment is not well-maintained, workers may suffer electrical burns.

Hot Liquids: Where there are hot liquids, such as in a canteen or staff kitchen, there is also the risk of burns.

Types of Burns

Burns are categorized according to the damage that’s been caused. There are three main types of burns:

First-degree burns affect the outer layer of skin (the epidermis) and cause redness, swelling, and pain. Second-degree burns burn through the outer layer of skin and into the second layer (the dermis). They cause redness, swelling, pain, and blistering. Third-degree burns are the most severe type of burn as they damage all layers of skin and may even damage deeper tissues such as muscles or bones. They can cause white or blackened skin, severe pain, and blistering.

Symptoms of Burn Injuries

Burn injuries can cause a range of symptoms, depending on the severity of the damage. Some of the most common symptoms include:

Pain

Swelling

Redness

Blisters

Skin that is white or charred

Treating Burn Injuries

The treatment for a burn injury will depend on the severity of the injury. A qualified first aider can usually treat minor burns in the workplace. More severe burns may require hospitalization and more aggressive treatment.

No matter the severity of the burn, quick and appropriate treatment is essential to minimize the risk of infection and other complications.

How Much Compensation Do Burn Victims Receive?

The amount of compensation that a burn victim receives will depend on the severity of the injuries. Victims of minor burns may receive a few thousand pounds in compensation, while victims of more severe burns can receive millions.

There are many factors that affect the amount of compensation that is awarded, including:

The type of burns suffered

The severity of the burns

The age of the victim

The pain and suffering experienced by the victim

Whether the victim has suffered any disfigurement or scarring

Whether the victim has experienced any loss of earnings as a result of the injury

What’s Needed to Make a Claim?

To make a compensation claim, you will need to have suffered burns in an accident that wasn’t your fault. You will also need to be able to prove that another person or organization was responsible for the accident.

Evidence is an essential part of making a successful claim, and this is likely to include-

Photographs of the injuries

Photographs of the accident scene. If you’re unable to do this yourself, then ask a work colleague to do this for you and before anything gets moved from the site of the accident.

Witnesses statements. If there is any doubt about who is responsible for your injuries, then your solicitor may ask to speak with people who were present at the time of the accident.

Copies of any medical reports. These can be requested from the hospital or Doctors where you received treatment.

– A copy of the accident report form from the workplace. It is a legal requirement for companies to have an accident report form, and this will be useful in providing details of the accident.

– A copy of your employment contract. This will be used to calculate any loss of earnings that you have suffered due to the accident.

In these types of situations, it’s often recommended to keep a diary. This can be used to keep track of any pain and suffering that is experienced as a result of the injury. You can also use it to keep a record of expenses incurred and of medical appointments and their outcome.

How Long Will A Compensation Claim Take?

There is no definitive answer when it comes to how long it will take to make a compensation claim. The time scale will depend on several factors, including the severity of the injuries, the type of accident, and who is liable for the accident.

In most situations, claims can be settled within a few months. However, more complex cases can take longer to resolve. If you have suffered serious injuries, then it’s important to seek legal advice as soon as possible so that your claim can be started right away.

When Do I Need To Start The Claim?

You should be aware that you must start your claim within three years of the date of the accident, or you will be unable to claim compensation.

That may seem like a long time, but it’s still recommended to start the process as soon as possible and while everything is fresh in your memory. This also means that you might be awarded an interim payment to help with the costs that you’ve had so far.