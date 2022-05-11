12 Landing Page Video Best Practices to Boost Conversions

Landing pages are all about conversion, and incorporating video can make your page convert like crazy. A recent study showed that video can boost the conversion rate of a page by 80%.

If you’re not using video on your landing pages, you’re missing out on a huge opportunity.

In this article, we will discuss 12 best practices for using video on your landing pages. Implementing these tips will help you create videos that are both effective and engaging!

So, without further ado, let’s dig into the best practices you can adopt in your own videos.

Prioritize High-Quality Production

It’s important to remember that your landing page is often the first impression potential customers will have of your brand. If your video looks like it was filmed on a budget, it will reflect poorly on your brand.

Your video doesn’t need to be Hollywood-level production, but it does need to look and sound professional. This means investing in good lighting, sound equipment, and editing software to create a professional-looking video.

Create Compelling Scripts

Your video is only as good as its script. A well-written and compelling script will capture viewers’ attention and keep them engaged.

When writing your script, make sure you focus on one main message. You want to make sure your video is focused and to the point. Trying to cram too much information into your video will only overwhelm viewers and cause them to tune out.

In addition, make sure your script is interesting and engaging. No one wants to watch a boring video, so spice things up by adding some personality to your script.

Include a Strong Call-to-Action

Your video should always end with a strong call-to-action (CTA). A CTA is an instruction that tells viewers what you want them to do next.

Some examples of CTAs include:

Visit our website to learn more.

Sign up for our free trial.

Download our e-book.

Make sure your CTA is clear and concise. You want viewers to know exactly what you want them to do and how they can do it.

You should also include a CTA in the description of your video. This way, even if someone doesn’t watch your entire video, they will still see your CTA and be able to take action.

Keep It Short

As with anything on the internet, you want to keep your videos short and sweet. The average attention span of an internet user is only eight seconds, so you need to make sure your video grabs their attention quickly.

The best way to do this is by keeping your video under two minutes. This may seem like a short amount of time, but you’d be surprised how much you can fit into two minutes.

If you find that your video is running longer than two minutes, try to edit it down or split it into multiple videos.

Animated Videos Can be Super Effective

If you really want to capture viewers’ attention, consider using animated videos. Animated videos are fun and engaging, and they can help simplify complex concepts.

When creating an animated video, make sure the animation is high-quality and relevant to your brand. You also want to make sure the voiceover is clear and easy to understand.

Add Closed Captions

Including closed captions in your videos is a great way to make them more accessible to a wider audience. Closed captions are text that appears on screen and corresponds with the audio of your video.

Not only do closed captions make your videos more accessible to viewers with hearing impairments, but they also make your videos more accessible to viewers who are watching without sound.

Make sure the text of your closed captions is clear and easy to read. You also want to make sure the text matches the audio of your video.

Avoid Autoplay

We all know how annoying it is when a video starts playing automatically, without our permission.

Autoplay is a surefire way to get people to leave your website. No one wants to be blasted with sound when they’re trying to browse in peace.

Give visitors the option to play the video themselves. If you must use autoplay, make sure there’s an easy way for viewers to turn the sound off. The last thing you want is to alienate your viewers and drive them away.

Use Custom Video Player Colors

You want to make sure the colors you use are in line with your brand. For example, if your brand colors are black and white, you might want to use a black or white video player.

Most video hosting platforms, like YouTube and Vimeo, give you the option to customize your player colors. This is a great way to make your videos match your brand’s color scheme.

Using custom colors is also a great way to make your video player stand out. This way, viewers will be more likely to notice your video and click on it.

Optimize Your Video for SEO

Just like with any other type of content, you want to make sure your video is optimized for SEO. This means including keywords in your title and description that people are searching for.

Including keywords will help ensure that your video appears in search results, which will help you get more views.

You should also include a transcript of your video so that people can read it if they can’t watch the video for some reason. This is especially important for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Make sure your transcript is accurate and error-free so that people can understand your video.

Use an Eye-Catching and Descriptive Thumbnail

Your thumbnail is what will appear on your landing page before viewers click to play your video. As such, you want to make sure your thumbnail is eye-catching and descriptive.

Your thumbnail should give viewers a good idea of what your video is about. It should be visually appealing and make them want to watch your video.

In addition, make sure your thumbnail is high-quality and professionally designed.

Place the Video Above the Fold

You’ve probably heard the term “above the fold” before, but what does it mean? Essentially, “above the fold” refers to the content that is visible on a web page without scrolling.

When it comes to your video, you want to make sure it’s placed “above the fold” on your landing page. Placing your video above the fold ensures that viewers will see it as soon as they land on your page – without having to scroll down.

This is important because you want to make sure your video is one of the first things viewers see when they land on your page. If they have to scroll down to find it, there’s a good chance they’ll never even get to it.

Make It Easy to Share the Video

If you want people to share your video, you need to make it easy for them to do so. Include social sharing buttons on your landing page so that viewers can share your video with their friends and followers with just a few clicks.

Make sure you include social media sharing buttons for all of the major platforms, like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn. In addition, include an embed code so that people can embed your video on their own website or blog. This is a great way to get more people to see your video.

Conclusion

By following these best practices, you can create an amazing landing page video that will help boost your conversion rate.

Don’t have the time? Consider hiring a professional video production company like Rocketwheel to get a video already optimized for conversions and SEO.