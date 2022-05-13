As British airlines bet for greener tech, Magnaghi Aeronautica (MA Group) joins the game

As British airlines are gearing up for green flights, other European players in the aerospace industry are working to deliver more sustainable options for the sector. That is the mission of the “made in Italy” company Magnaghi Aeronautica, part of the MA Group.

Magnaghi Aeronautica is an Italian company that stands out for its quality in the design, certification, production and subsequent marketing of landing gear systems, equipment, hydraulic, and electronic systems for aerospace use. According to Paolo Graziano, CEO and president of the company, it is the resourcefulness typical of Italians, the technical skills and technological research that allows MA Group to compete with enormously larger American or Chinese companies.

For the past years, Magnaghi Aeronautica (MA Group) has been working hard on a very comprehensive agenda when it comes to their industry’s environmental impact. “Committing to safeguarding the planet means respecting future generations by giving them a healthy ecosystem,” claims the CEO, adding that the MA Group Landing Green project was created exactly for that reason.

The MA Group Landing Green project includes a series of initiatives aimed at improving recycling processes, reuse and energy saving, as well as making the concept of sustainability fit the company’s operability at all ends. “It is also in the field of research and development that we try to find innovative solutions and technologies that are as ‘green’ as possible”, adds Graziano by mentioning how these solutions are being applied to trolleys. “We will probably also produce trolleys for fully electric aircraft, therefore totally sustainable and technologically advanced.”

In 2022, the MA Group decided to add sustainability to their balance sheet so this could definitely be marked as an important indicator. After all, these actions and projects that are being implemented deserve special attention and the company is happy to share the news with their employees and customers. “It is the ability to adapt, to find quick solutions, to respond quickly to customer requests that allows us to be competitive,” concludes Graziano.

More recently, Magnaghi Aeronautica has also received an award recognition as Top Employer 2022 in Italy, which shows that the company is also paying close attention to the wellbeing of its employees and not only of the environment. “Technology without the competence of the technicians to supervise it is useless. We not only have engineering technologies and processes that represent the state of the art in our sector, but also highly qualified technicians, whom I know perfectly well and who have my absolute trust,” tells the CEO.

As a consequence of its remarkable work, the Neapolitan company has recently signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing to provide fully integrated landing gear systems for the DEFIANT X® helicopter, consisting of the nose and main landing gear, tail bumper assembly, extension/retraction system along with wheels and brakes. As stated by Graziano, this agreement marks a significant evolution in MA’s Group global landing gear solutions, as it is granted access to advanced developments in the U.S. defence market.

The DEFIANT X® is a revolutionary helicopter proposed by Lockheed Martin Sikorsky-Boeing for the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) Program. It is a medium helicopter and air assault weapon system, which is intended to replace the US Army H-60 Black Hawk fleet. “We are very honoured and proud to count Boeing among our customers and to serve the U.S. Army. This exclusive agreement represents a first milestone in what we hope will be a long-term partnership” declared Giorgio Iannotti, MA Group SVP Business and Product Development.

Magnaghi is the core of MA Group, synonymous with excellence in the aeronautical sector. From its creation, in 1936, to today, the company has conquered the international market, becoming partners with some of the most important aircraft manufacturers in the world. With offices in Italy, United States and Brazil, MA Group’s revenue has increased from €19m to €91m in the past 20 years.