Once you have decided to become a freelancer, there is a big chance that you will experience more stress. From now on, you are responsible for your monthly income. In addition, you will have to search for potential customers and maintain customer contact. The marketing of the services you provide will also take some time. In short, you could be working 24 hours a day to run your business. Yet, as a freelancer, you can also enjoy many advantages. You can decide for yourself for whom and when you want to work. You can also go on holiday when it suits you. This can give you a feeling of freedom. To help you make sure everything runs smoothly, we have listed a few common mistakes that freelancers make. We hope to prevent you from making the same mistakes. Making mistakes is not a bad thing, it is a learning experience.

Free time is of great importance

Being an entrepreneur can be very intensive. You will fully immerse yourself in your own company and will invest a lot of valuable time and effort in it. However, it is important that you do not lose yourself in this. We often see this happen with freelancers, because nobody tells you when you can go home and finish your work. We therefore recommend that you plan enough free time. This will make you feel more relaxed and you will therefore be better at handling the day to day stress that comes with running a company. This will not only benefit your own development, but also the development of your company.

Outsourcing

As a freelancer, you want to do as much as possible yourself in order to reduce costs. However, we often see that because of this, certain tasks are left too long. This may be because you find the task tedious or simply do not have the time for it. In these cases, we definitely recommend outsourcing these kinds of tasks, for example, the bookkeeping. This gives you more peace of mind and you can be sure that the tasks are carried out properly. Do you want to stay involved? Then we recommend you take a look at the online tools that are offered for entrepreneurs. For example, you can use invoice financing software that can offer you support in making the invoices. These tools not only make sure that these tasks are done better and faster, but they can also save you valuable time.