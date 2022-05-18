OUTDOOR OR INDOOR HOT TUB – WHICH ONE TO CHOOSE?

A hot tub is a great way to get a hydrotherapy experience for the family, either outdoor or indoor, depending on the users. It’s also an ideal way to relieve stress, and arthritis severity, relax the muscles and increase blood circulation. When looking at hot tubs for sale, one needs to consider some factors like the material used, tub controls, tube installation, massage jest, tub lighting, and some entertainment features to use during the bath. The hot tub will be such a memorable experience with the above quality.

When the family seeks to accessorize the backyard, create something fun for the family, and provide health benefits, getting a swim spas would be great. Self-soaking in a swim spa regularly is accompanied by some health benefits like alleviating insomnia and causing one to sleep well. It relaxes the muscles eliminating the occurrences of tiredness and fatigue. Patients who have arthritis have a therapeutic way to soothe the paining joints. A Swim spa also helps hasten the recovery process for people recovering from surgery. It also improves a person’s mood and increases happiness.

The following article outlines the pros and cons of indoor and outdoor hot tubs to help the reader choose one that suits best.

Indoor Hot Tubs Pros

Some of the Pros of indoor hot tubs are;

Promotes Privacy – Privacy is essential when in a hot tub. It allows one to soak comfortably in the hot tub without the interference from intrigued looks from passersby that may make one feel uncomfortable. When the hot tub is outdoors, it may attract curious neighbors and passersby unnecessary attention.

Enhanced Conveniences – an outdoor spa may have access limitations like the need for a robe over the swimming suit or require sandals when walking there. It may not be the case for an indoor spa within the house; hence can access it at any time without weather or dressing restrictions.

Protection From Weather Elements – when using an indoor spa, one does not have to use sunscreen during summer since the house offers protection from the weather elements like the scorching sun, downpours, and strong winds. It also protects the spa user from other airborne diseases.

Utilizing Unused Spaces – sometimes, the house is made to accommodate more family members like children who may outgrow their room. Installation of a spa can aid in maximally utilizing the under-utilized rooms or other spaces in the house.

Indoor Hot Tubs Cons

Some of the Cons of indoor hot tubs are;

Construction Issues – hot tubs are heavy when empty and when the water adds weight, becoming heavier than the floor is made to support. For this reason, the foundation needs to undergo a significant restructuring to accommodate it. The wall and doors need to be protected from moisture effects.

Proper Ventilation – the hot tub emits a lot of moisture bond to settle on the walls, windows, ceiling, and floors. A slippery floor can cause accidents. It may be necessary to involve the HVAC technician in installing fans and dehumidifiers to mitigate the accumulation of moisture and vapor.

Flooring Repair – the floor is essential to part of the hot tub and needs to be taken care of during the indoor hot tub installation. The moisture from the hot tub condenses and falls on the floor, making it slippery. Installing an anti-slippery floor and proper drainage goes a long way in keeping it safe.

Outdoor Hot Tubs Pros

Some of the Pros of indoor hot tubs are;

Convenient Installation – the delivery and fixing of the hot tub is easy since everything is created from scratch, considering foundation and Electrical Installation. The hot tub delivery must be facilitated through a clear path and avoid expenses like breaking and rebuilding the wall.

Sufficiently Ventilated – the outdoor spa does not require Installation of Ventilation since there is free air movement blowing away the rising moisture. There is no extra cost for redoing the walls and doors so that the excess condensing humidity will not erode.

Beautiful Setting – an outdoor spa bath creates a natural feeling where one can watch the sunset, and the stars, listen to the bird’s evening melodies, feel the evening or the night breeze, and many other beauties that nature offers.

Outdoor Hot Tubs Cons

Some of the Cons of indoor hot tubs are;

Lacks Privacy – out there in the open attracts the attention of neighbors and passersby, some of who may gaze. The curious onlookers can feel uncomfortable as they soak themselves in the hot tub. The outdoor seems to be a total no for people living in the urban areas.

Less Convenient – an outdoor hot tub requires one to have sandals and a gown to avoid attracting an unwanted audience while in a swimsuit. Also, the cold weather may pose a health risk and becomes suitable on sunny days. On sunny days, sunscreen is needed to avoid sunburns.

In Conclusion

The location of installing the hot tub depends on the owner. Deciding the pros and cons for each set-up is now easy. The critical consideration should be the space available and the installation budget. Conveniences and comfortability should be the core of choosing the best location.