Luxurious 52-Meter Yacht Is Being Sold For Dogecoin

More and more purchases and sales of luxury goods are being traded for digital coins – cryptocurrencies in this segment have been adopted as a means of payment. Boat sales site https://boatsector.com/ has discovered that a $10 million yacht is up for sale, which can be paid for with the Dogecoin meme-cryptocurrency, an asset developed on the basis of Litecoin.

The owners of the 52-meter Italian luxury yacht Benetti Vianne announced in a press release that potential buyers can buy the ship with cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana, Binance Coin and Fantom.

Motor yacht Benetti Vianne (ex. Tommy) with a length of 52 meters left the slipways of the Benetti shipyard in 1995 and was refitted in 2021. The studio Stefano Natucci was responsible for her appearance. The interior designer was Terence Disdale Design.

According to their own statements, holders will also accept non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

However, if you want to purchase a yacht equipped with a helipad and a hot tub, you must pay at least 10% upfront of the total amount in conventional currency.

Bitcoin and Ethereum have often been used as payment options for luxury goods in the recent past, for example, in various art auctions at Sotheby’s. Dogecoin has not yet established itself in the luxury goods segment and still has a reputation as a fun currency or meme-crypto asset.

Recall that Dogecoin is a digital currency. Created in 2013 to make the cryptocurrency more attractive to the mainstream users. The coin is named after a popular meme depicting a Shiba Inu dog breed, which was nicknamed Doge by the audience of the largest international forum Reddit. The same dog became the logo of the currency.