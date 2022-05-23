Can Travel Insurance Protect You in a Post Covid World?

The COVID-19 pandemic has made traveling quite an unpredictable experience. With the idea of countries moving in and out of lockdown and COVID-19 hot spots popping up the world over, there is a need to understand what travel insurance can and can’t protect you from in case you are traveling during the pandemic period.

Luckily, there are insurance companies offering best international health insurance plans that cater for the Covid-19.

Insurance During Covid-19

If you are looking for one plain answer, then, yes, travel insurance can cover you during the post-Covid times. Though so, there are a number of things you need to check critically before applying for your insurance policy.

Covid-19 has created a great divide. The old adage comes to play, tough times call for tough measures, and so have insurance companies done.

What the Travel Insurance Plan Covers

Many travel insurance policies offer good medical coverage, but not all cover Covid-related problems. That calls for a thorough study before choosing your policy and verifying that the plan you’re buying specifically covers you in case you contract Covid.

Below are several things a travel insurance plan covers.

● Travel Medical Insurance

This can be a part of comprehensive travel insurance plans or a stand-alone plan. These plans only offer coverage while traveling outside of your home country. Before you purchase emergency medical coverage, we strongly recommend that you first contact your regular health insurance provider for further information about global benefits and how your benefits apply when you are outside of your home country.

● Emergency Medical Evacuation Coverage

This includes transport assistance in the event that you become seriously ill or injured during travel. The plan assures you of an emergency medical evacuation to the nearest care facility.

Sometimes you will opt for transport to the hospital of your choice, consider also purchasing an air medical transport membership. If hospitalized during your trip, this membership may provide transport to a hospital of your choice, often closer to home

● Trip Interruption Coverage

This is usually a part of travel insurance comprehensive plans. It’s a benefit that offers travelers reimbursement of their pre-paid, non-refundable expenses should their travels be cut short unexpectedly.

However, there are exclusions for this in that some policies will not offer this unless you incur an extra cost, so be sure to review your policy carefully.

Quarantine-Related Travel Insurance Coverage

If quarantined, the following travel insurance benefits can offer coverage for all costs. This is only possible if the plan paid for covers Covid-19 expenses.

Travel delay coverage

Quarantine means holding to your travel and unprecedented expenditure on accommodations and meals the entire time.

If you are forced to stay beyond your return date due to a positive test, this coverage can be extended for up to seven days.

Trip interruption coverage

Here, the policy covers a trip missed due to quarantine following a positive Covid test.

This policy also provides reimbursement for medical expenses and emergency medical evacuation expenses incurred if you are injured or sick while traveling on your trip.

‘Cancel for any reason’ coverage

Traveling in the post-Covid world requires that you upgrade to “cancel for any reason” coverage.

This upgrade pushes your travel insurance cost almost by an extra half, which sounds quite expensive, but it will allow you to cancel your trip for any reason and get some reimbursement for about three-quarters of lost trip costs.

This cover caters for both Covid-related issues, such as a spike of Covid at your destination, and any other non-related issues that may arise such as not liking the rainy outlook at your beach resort.

‘Interruption for any reason’ coverage

If your plan covers Covid adequately, it can reimburse you for parts of your trip that you miss after being forced into quarantine while on your trip due to a positive Covid test.

With it, it is possible to file a claim under trip interruption benefits for non-refundable hotel stays, tours or entertainment and any other activities you did not take part in due to quarantine.

In cases of mandatory quarantine, you can be reimbursed for portions of your trip that you miss if you have to quarantine but don’t have Covid. It can also pay for transportation expenses to get you caught up with your planned itinerary.

Conclusion

Provided you know the kind of insurance plan you need, the insurers are willing to negotiate on the terms of your choice of plan. Even in the post-Covid times, there are still insurance service providers that will cover you sufficiently. Get your cover today.