Top 5 gadgets to secure your home

In the UK, the average burglary takes less than 10 minutes. Many intruders go unnoticed when breaking into a home and on average can walk away with almost £3000 in stolen household goods in such a short space of time.

It’s time to turn the tables and better protect your home. Today, there’s an abundance of security systems and affordable steps that you can take to help safeguard your home, no matter where you are.

Home security systems are designed to deter intruders, making their lives difficult and preventing you from becoming the victim of a burglary.

Here are the top 5 gadgets to help secure your home from a break-in.

A home security alarm system

This is one of the best ways to keep your home safe and secure from criminals. There are many different types of alarm systems available on the market today, so it is important to do some research to find the system that is right for you and your home.

An alarm system is a type of home security system that is used to detect unauthorised entry into your home. Alarms can be installed in a variety of ways, including using sensors that are placed in strategic locations and using sound or motion detectors too.

When an alarm is activated, it will typically trigger a siren or other noise to alert those nearby of an intruder. Alarm systems can also be connected to security cameras or other security features to provide more comprehensive protection.

Depending on your budget, some more high-tech home security systems provide the ability to access and view the information directly when linked to a control hub or mobile phone for easy access. This offers a more hands-on and immediate reaction to a situation.

Motion sensor lights

Most burglaries occur when nobody is home, under the cover of darkness.

Motion sensor lights, smart bulbs and smart switches make your house look occupied, even when it’s not. You can have both inside and outside lights go on and off on a schedule if connected to a smart switch or you can control the lights when your phone is connected.

Lights can be a great cost-effective deterrent to criminals, as they will be less likely to approach a well-lit home. Motion sensor lights strategically placed near entry points outside are also great options, activating when it senses movement. They are commonly used to protect homes from burglars, as they can scare off intruders and provide light in the dark.

Smart locks

In 58.7% of burglaries, intruders gain entry via the front door, often through an unlocked door. In one-third of incidents, the lock is easily forced open, often leading to a costly repair.

Smart locks are the latest growing trend in home gadgets designed to keep your property safe and secure. Most locks use WiFi or connections via Bluetooth to a specific phone app to provide you control over your locks.

Some smart locks come with a sleek and unobtrusive design but still provide great security to your doors. They can provide a logging system to also check who’s entered your home as well as allowing you to grant access to other users temporarily without needing to ever hand them a key.

A security camera

A security camera is a perfect device to help you monitor and protect your home from burglars or other intruders without the need to be present. It can be placed either inside or outside of your home and can then usually connect to an existing home security system.

Security cameras often come equipped with night vision capabilities, meaning they can still record footage even in low-light conditions.

A security camera can help you keep an eye on your property and can also be used to identify criminals for evidence, should a break-in occur.

Garage Defender

An often-overlooked area of home security is the garage. Up to 10% of burglars will enter a property through the garage door, often prying it open with ease, allowing intruders to steal valuable items that are stored inside, such as vehicles, tools or other equipment.

But an industry-leading design that helps prevent this is the Garage Defender. The first of its kind, the Defender is an innovative garage door security solution that functions as an exterior garage security lock, sitting on the outside of the door, preventing break-ins and securing your garage.

The Defender is secured and bolted to the floor. It slides and locks into place using 2 bayonet style fittings on the underside of the base plate. Once it’s in place, a bullet lock prevents the defender from being removed.

Other features of the garage Defender:

Grinder resistant

Sleek and unobtrusive design

Sits flush against the door

Simple and easy to install

The Defender comes in two forms: A roller shutter garage door Defender, and an up and over garage door Defender. It’s the perfect solution to protecting your garage and keeping your valuables safe.

Conclusion

When it comes to securing your home, there’s no one gadget that will keep your home safe. The best approach is to layer your security to make it as uninviting to thieves as possible while also making it incredibly difficult to break through.

While you can’t put a price on your safety, start by utilising affordable alternatives and quick fixes to get you started, like locking doors and installing lights. Then move on to installing proper security measures, like alarm systems, smart locks and even a garage Defender to ensure every entry point is safe and secure.