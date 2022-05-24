Customer automated service: the power of ticket management system

When your business expands, and the customer base increases, sooner or later the company will face new problems, including an increased load on the customer support service.

How to guarantee the proper level of customer support, while not overloading employees?

Automated ticket management system helps the company to cope with the increased workload, and process tickets efficiently, and with no downtime.

What’s ticket management?

It’s one of the main ITIL / ITSM processes that is used to track each incident from the moment of its creation to the moment of its closure, recording all the intermediate stages through which it passes.

How does ticket management work?

So, if a customer (or someone in the company) has an issue, he creates a new ticket.

A ticket is a request about a problem that the customer sends to the support service. One ticket for one issue; the system assigns a number to the request and systematizes all the data about the request.

The customer support team can make all ticket management processes manually, but when the workload increases, it’s much easier to use the Service Desk.

It’s a special software for better ITSM management, including ticket processing.

Your customers can use a common channel, and by this, all requests get into a single interface. The system automatically distributes requests to managers, and to speed up the process, you can create automatic and template responses.

The employee details the problem, noting its priority. If the problem is simple, then the employee can solve it himself. In difficult cases, the application is redirected. In this case, the redirection occurs unnoticed by the user.

Tags and statuses are used to organize the work, and individual performers are assigned. As a result, the processing time for each application is minimized.

It is possible to control the workload of the support service, as well as the quality and speed of responses.

To further automate the helpdesk system, it can be integrated with other applications via the API, for example with Facebook, Messenger, Viber, Telegram, or mail.

Benefits of using a Service desk

In each company, managers decide for themselves whether it is worth using the help desk or if it is enough to process client requests as before, manually, without systematization and digitization. In this case, standard and earlier software are used. But the larger the organization, the greater the need for automation of all processes, including for processing client requests. The advantages for a large company in implementing a Help Desk are obvious:

The number of calls to the support service reduces, as well as the frequency of equipment breakdowns.

It turns out perfectly to identify the level of services provided.

It is easy to predict and plan the development of the IT infrastructure, raise your technical support to a higher level of service and thus make the company more attractive to customers, and increase its reputation.

Direct communication with the customer allows you to respond not only to issues but also to suggestions for improvement and development that come from regular customers.

All problems with the slow operation of IT services are eliminated.

So, the ITSM-enabled system is perfect for interacting with customers and managing requests.

Set up as a quick response tool and self-service portal for all types of customers. Automates assignments, prioritization, escalation, categorization, and issue solving. Measures customer satisfaction through simpler feedback collection and team efficiency through detailed reports with time tracking. Defines SLAs and prevents service level agreement violations.

Implementing Service Desk

When choosing a Service Desk system, pay attention to the following points:

Multichannel. It is this function that helps to interact with customers through various channels: from messengers to forms on the site.

Customer accounting function. The company should be able to monitor the efficiency of work and establish an individual approach to each customer. As a result, the level of service will also grow.

Knowledge base. This is an internal corporate portal that allows your team to structure and store the necessary useful information, like articles, instructions, various manuals, cases solved before, and media. A competent knowledge base helps to combine or separate data by subject, as well as competently delimit possible accesses for users of the system.

SLA, or Service Level Agreement. With it, all criteria for ticket processing are fixed. A competent SLA system will also help to establish an assessment of the work of the technical support service. When you see the level of customer satisfaction, your team knows whether your customers want to continue cooperation, and this directly affects the reputation of the company.

Automation of customer support. Another factor that depends on high–quality work with customers is the financial success of the entire company. When choosing a service desk system, it is important to pay attention to the specific automation parameters, like Jira has.

Polontech expert tips on Service Desk

When our clients need to improve customer support, we provide Jira Service Desk integration service.

Jira Service Desk is an intuitive tool for fast service delivery and collaboration. With it, your service desk team will manage the full lifecycle of requests.

Service Desk brings value not only to inner and external customers. As soon as the request is left, someone from the support team will take care of it. Users won’t worry about the future destiny of their issues as they can track their requests’ status and know for sure when they will be resolved.

Use this software to create a customer portal – a single point of contact for internal and external customers. In all industries customers are the same – asking questions, complaining, seeking help and support, and requesting additional assets and services.

Polontech experts use this software to digitize all the communications with customers in days.