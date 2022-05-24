The Best Mobile Games

Paris Hilton, Prince Harry and Jay-Z are just some A-list celebs who love playing blackjack. It’s easy, it’s fast-paced and it’s fun – what’s not to love?

You might have a list of reasons for enjoying the card game, be it online or at land-based casinos. Regardless, you can play the classic game of 21 and learn and know the basic blackjack strategy and put it to the test anywhere and anytime, thanks to mobile casino games.

Desktop vs Mobile vs Blackjack Apps

Any online casino worth its salt offers at least RNG-based blackjack games on their desktop platforms, and most offer a few thrilling Live Dealer variations. But the number one reason players love mobile blackjack games is that it combines a similar scope of gaming options to what you can expect on desktop online casinos, but with the added convenience of playing anywhere you want to, whenever you want to (with a stable and secure internet connection, of course).

With mobile casino games, you can have a quick flutter with Lady Luck on your smartphone or tablet whenever you feel like it – be it through the casino’s mobile browser site or native iOS or Android app.

The Most Popular Mobile Blackjack Games

Both mobile casinos and apps offer a variety of versions of the classic card game, allowing you to put luck, skill and strategy to the test on the go. Maybe you just like the traditional game. Perhaps you want to try out different variations. You can even bring the magic of the Vegas strip to the palm of your hands with live dealer games streamed in real-time.

Which are the most popular mobile blackjack games to play? Here’s a quick rundown:

Blackjack Switch

Atlantic City Blackjack

Live Dealer Blackjack

European Blackjack

Blackjack Surrender

We want to spotlight Atlantic City Blackjack for mobile players. Created by online casino bigwigs, Microgaming, this version of the game is pretty much a classic version of the historic ’21.’ The game plays out with 8 decks of cards in the shoe, with the rules being exactly the same as you’d follow in a standard blackjack game – it’s fast-paced, fun, and extremely easy to play on the move.

Mobile Blackjack And What’s In It For You

Blackjack has always been one of the most-loved casino card games. Whether it’s at a land-based casino table, on your desktop or on your mobile device, this is one game that’s preferred by both beginners and veteran casino players. It brings a lot of fun to the table, not to mention a lively gaming experience – be it against RNG games or at the Live Casino tables.

While the game was first offered at land-based gambling houses only, the development of technology means you can now take your favorite game with you in your pocket. It’s easy to access and you can easily download or enter your favorite online casino to play whenever you feel like it.

Make The Most Of Those Mobile Bonuses

We know that one of the biggest drawcards to online casinos is the bonuses, and it’s no different for mobile blackjack players. The best casinos offer regular as well as mobile-exclusive bonuses to boost your bankroll and extend your blackjack gameplay.

Remember, though, that nothing is quite for free. You’ll need to read through a bonus’s terms, conditions and wagering requirements to make sure you can indeed use the bonus funds on blackjack games, that your payment method qualifies and that you’re able to meet the playthrough requirements.

On the bright side, mobile blackjack offers are super-simple to redeem, and with mobile-optimized sites, it’s a matter of a few taps of the screen and your bonus will appear in your account (this will differ slightly depending on the operator).

Casino Mobility Rules!

Playing all sorts of casino games on your smartphone or tablet is no longer the future, but the here and now. If you are a blackjack fan, find a casino’s mobile site or get an app and put your luck to the test. You might just score a win or two during your next coffee break.