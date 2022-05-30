Five reasons why hiring a campervan might be good for your health

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and it can be incredibly overwhelming to deal with. With summer holidays just around the corner, there’s pressure on everyone to make it a jam-packed, exciting experience, especially for children who have missed out on summer adventures the past couple of years. For many, one of the best ways to address mental health is to explore the great outdoors, take a big deep breath and enjoy some much needed fresh air. The team at Chester campervan hire providers Calico Campers reckon there’s no better way to look after your own mental health than to enjoy a road trip adventure and UK staycation. They’ve suggested that there are five reasons why hiring a campervan is good for your health; as it enhances connection, provides memories, instills appreciation for nature, encourages physical activity and creates communities.

Connection

There’s no doubt that hiring a campervan on your own is an awesome soul-searching adventure waiting to happen, but it’s also one of the best ways possible to spend time together as partners, friends or as a family. Whether you opt for a more compact, easy to drive two-berth campervan for hire, or a bigger, family-friendly four-berth campervan for hire, the feeling of being connected to your loved ones after sharing such an epic adventure together is unrivalled and will help to keep any feelings of isolation or loneliness at bay.

Memories

The beauty of being on the open road is that you don’t know where it will lead you. Sure, you might have a destination in mind, but hiring a campervan is also all about the journey. Your SatNav will tell you how to get from A to B, but your intuition to venture down an attractive looking dirt track which all of a sudden opens up onto a secluded beach is what will create memories that will last a lifetime. Memories that once your holiday is over, and if you begin to struggle with difficult emotions or with difficulty sleeping, you can close your eyes and take yourself back to.

Nature

It’s been said many times that being in or surrounded by nature is good for a person’s mental health. Taking a big deep breath in such clean air really helps to clear the mind. If you didn’t have an appreciation for nature already, then hiring a campervan and exploring the great outdoors will help you achieve just that. You’ll not be able to get away from mother nature and the beauty this country has to offer its explorers.

Physical Activity

Although hiring a campervan and embarking on a road trip adventure means that you’re likely to be sat in the driver or passenger seat for a lot of the journey, that doesn’t mean to say that you’ll not want to work up a sweat. Not everything worth seeing can be seen through the windscreen. In order to help your mental and physical health, you should incorporate into your holiday plenty of time for physical activities like walking, hiking, kayaking, cycling, paddle boarding or surfing, to name just a few.

Community

The camping community is second to none. Whether you enjoy camping in a tent, a caravan, a campervan or a motorhome, the camping community welcomes everyone with a love and respect for the outdoors with open arms. Once you’ve enjoyed your own campervan adventure with a firm like Calico Campers, you’re instantly part of the community. You’re encouraged to share your photographs, hints and tips, places to see and things to do with others who might benefit.