What can a private investigator do for your business?

Businesses can go under for several reasons, sometimes they simply aren’t profitable whereas other times somethign sinister is happening underneath that most business owners aren’t aware of.

Today we will be looking at some of the best ways a private investigator can help your business and we will also get some expert advice from a private investigator that has over 15 years of private investigation experience.

So what can a private detective do for your business?

A private investigator can be hired when you suspect something is wrong in your business but you just can’t figure out what. Maybe your balance sheets don’t add up or some services are costing more than you expected them to be.

A private investigator can look at your company accounts and audit them to see if any money is being illegally taken out of your company. You may think this would never happen to your business but the truth is that it happens more than you would expect.

Helping with fraud

If you suspect that money or assets are being taken out of your company without your knowledge then it may be a good time to hire a private investigator. The cost of hiring a private detective is more affordable than letting a problem fester on for a few months so if you suspect it, you should get it investigated to cut it out as soon as possible.

When someone steals from your company they won’t stop until they are caught, sometimes this can last many years and could have lost your business thousands. A private detective can put an end to business fraud in a matter of weeks.

Keeping your business secrets a secret

Corporate espionage is bigger than you may think and if you have a product or industry secret that your competitors would love to get their hands on then hiring a private detective can help. There are many ways your competitors may use to steal your business data, some of which could be installing malware on your company computers or bugging your office or meeting rooms.

A private detective can be hired to search your business for electronic bugs and get rid of them accordingly. If you think this is a work of fiction and it doesn’t happen you would be mistaken. Bugs are placed in businesses and private residents illegally all of the time.

Legally delivering your documents

If you don’t have the capacity or knowledge to deliver legal documents correctly then the most affordable way of doing so is by using a private detective.

A spokesperson from Bond Rees a private detective agency in the UK had this to say “Failure to deliver your legal documents correctly could mean that your court case may be thrown out.”

“Knowing the correct evidence handling procedure and delivering your legal documents in the right way will allow you to use the evidence in a court of law.”

Help with hiring your employees

The cost of hiring an employee costs business thousands but hiring the wrong employee costs even more. Depending on the level or the position of the job you may want to hire a private detective to help with the recruitment process.

Private detectives can be hired to conduct background checks, or even provide lie detector services if the job is that important.

Although hiring someone and requesting them to do a lie detector test isn’t normal, looking into someone’s background is far more common and often brings up red flags which means that they aren’t suitable for a position they could have been hired for. If you are in the hiring process and don’t want to get it wrong, hiring a private detective will give you an extra level of security to help you make the right choice.

Trace lost and stolen assets.

Has your business been a victim of theft? If it has then a private detective can be used to recover your assets. In the past, we have heard stories where business partners have stolen off each other and have then run away to a different country or have gone missing.

Private detectives can be hired to recover your assets and can also be used to track down a missing business partner in the first place. This isn’t as common as other levels of fraud within a business but when it does happen it can have devastating effects on the business and the other business owner who is left to pick up the pieces.