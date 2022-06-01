Hundreds of billions in pension funds commit to emerging markets switch 

12 of the UK’s biggest pension funds have made a joint commitment to supporting the global climate transition by refocusing their investments in emerging markets. As a result, some £400 billion of savings locked into some of the nation’s biggest pension funds will be ring-fenced into emerging markets to invest in a more sustainable future for the planet.

The announcement was made at a net-zero delivery summit in London. The press release reiterated the funds’ joint commitment to scaling investments in favour of emerging markets and collaborating to ensure a more significant impact.

The most notable British pension funds included in the pact

The joint move was led by the Church of England Pensions Board, which manages assets worth in excess of £3.7 billion. This fund is ten years ahead of its net-zero target, having invested almost 12 times more in green energy than fossil fuels. Other partnering pension funds include the Universities Superannuation Scheme, worth £83 billion, the £57 billion BT Pension Scheme and the £55 billion Border to Coast Pensions Partnership.

The group committed to weighing up the "most practical and effective way" to pinpoint and "scale the funding" towards emerging markets, having acknowledged the "urgency of the transition" to underpin this economic shift. It also reiterated the need to work collaboratively with major global financial institutions to "target" the right emerging markets.

Attention turned rapidly to COP27 in Egypt

The statement of intent from a dozen of the UK’s biggest pension funds was made following the City of London’s net-zero summit, which was jointly hosted with the COP26 UK Presidency 2022. The summit discussed areas of progress related to the fiscal priorities highlighted during COP26 in Glasgow and looked ahead to COP27, staged in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this winter.

Within the joint statement, Clive Mather, chair of the Church of England Pensions Board, reinforced the need to “increase ambition” and collaborate with fellow “investors” to achieve the necessary levels of “investment required in emerging markets”. Emma Howard Boyd, chair of the Environment Agency Pension Fund, admitted that “significant market shifts” were yet to materialise. In addition, Ms Howard Boyd noted that emerging nations have grown irritable at the lack of investment as the $100 billion in promised “climate finance” from “industrialised nations in 2009” had still “not been delivered”.