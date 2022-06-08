An Overview of the Different Types of Blinds Available for Healthcare Settings

Any hospital, health or social care environment will require the careful management of shading and privacy. There are five main types of blinds that could be deployed within a hospital, GP surgery, dental treatment room, care home or social care facility. These are:- Venetian blinds, pleated blinds, roller blinds, vertical blinds and Roman blinds. This article shall explore an overview of each of the different styles of blinds offered.

Integral blinds, also commonly known as integrated blinds, are a type of blind that sit within the glass. This design makes integral blinds boast a range of different features which make them a highly suitable option for hospital environments. The two types of blinds that can be fitted as integral blinds are Venetian and pleated blinds.

Venetian Blinds

Venetian blinds come in a wide variety and can be either mounted onto a window or above a window. They are comprised of horizontal slats that allow the user to adjust the amount of light that enters a room and offer a good degree of privacy even when the slats are not completely shut. Integrated Venetian blinds are encapsulated within a double glazed unit and are therefore not exposed to dust or germs. Integrated Venetian blinds are therefore an excellent option for all healthcare environments due to their hygiene properties.

Pleated Blinds

Pleated blinds are a good option for style-conscious environments such as a GP surgery or dental practice as they come in a wide range of colours and can therefore fit with the interior design of a room or establishment. Pleated blinds allow a soft diffusion of light into a room which prevents a sharp glare of sunlight from occurring making them perfect for patient-facing healthcare facilities. Integrated pleated blinds stay in pristine condition for many years and boast the same hygienic properties as integrated Venetian blinds.

Roller Blinds

Roller Blinds are a relatively cheap style of blind and boast easy installation which makes them a suitable option for hospitals to consider within patient wards. Roller blinds are also available in a wide range of colours which will complement any healthcare facility’s decor and style. However, roller blinds are not an ideal option to consider for placement on a bifold door and the bulkiness of the roller at the top of the window may detract from the aesthetic.

Vertical Blinds

Vertical blinds open and close from side to side instead of up and down and are operated via a pulley system by pulling the chain or cord to move the blinds left or right. Vertical blinds are not the most practical choice of blinds for healthcare settings as they will block access to the window or door as they would have to be fully drawn back every time the window or door is opened. The fabric of vertical blinds is also known to stack and bunch which would further ruin the aesthetic.

Roman Blinds

Roman blinds are a practical easy style of blind that consist of loops that can be made out of any style of fabric. There are, however, some safety considerations that should be taken into account before installing Roman blinds. The operation of the blind via a cord can be a hazard for vulnerable patients and children within healthcare settings.