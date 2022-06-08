EUROVISION’S GREATEST SONGS 

Since the very first Eurovision Song Competition in 1956, the event has served as a showcase for the finest (and occasionally worse) of pop music. In the globe’s most renowned music contest, states from all across Europe – as well as a few from beyond the continent – present their most fantastic tunes to determine the best of the lot. In their acts, the contending artists frequently use cheesy lyrics, crazy costumes, extravagant stunts, and politics often leads to some strategic voting – but that’s all part of the thrill.

WATERLOO BY ABBA (1974, SWEDEN)

Is there even any question about which song would take the top spot on our ranking of the finest Eurovision songs? Sweden’s winning entry in the 1974 contest was ABBA’s classic Waterloo, bringing the band to international recognition as it climbed charts across the globe. Waterloo is enchantingly catchy and features everything you’d expect from a pop song, along with a novelty reference to Napoleon’s loss at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, rendering it a sure-fire Eurovision hit. For good reason, it is also routinely chosen as the best Eurovision song of all time. Without ABBA, the Eurovision Song Contest wouldn’t be where it is currently, and ABBA would not be a household brand if they had not won in 1974.

MAKING YOUR MIND UP BY BUCKS FIZZ (1981, UK)

Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz is a classic Eurovision entry. The 1981 performance by British pop duo Bucks Fizz took the top place by only four points, but it has endured the ravages of time. Basic yet cheerful dance steps accompanied the song, but the performance also featured a headline-grabbing scene in which the two male singers of the group took off the skirts of the two female members, unveiling short miniskirts hiding beneath. The unusual performance undoubtedly aided the group’s tight triumph, establishing a trend for musicians wanting to push limits to gain attention.

POUPÉE DE CIRE, POUPÉE DE SON BY FRANCES GALL (1965, LUXEMBOURG)

This winning performance for Luxembourg, written by the renowned amorous French artist Serge Gainsbourg for Paris-born vocalist France Gall, introduced a dash of yé-yé to Eurovision in 1965. Poupée De Cire, Poupée De Son – whose name translates as Wax Doll, Rag Doll – inspired a slew of toy-themed Eurovision entries from the 1960s pop musicians, notably Sandie Shaw’s Puppet On A String in 1967. Gall’s self-described “baby pop,” with its joyously naive and funky yet child-like tune, wonderfully captured the zeitgeist, selling more than 500,000 copies in her own country following her well-deserved Eurovision victory.

ZITTI E BUONI BY MÅNESKIN (2021, ITALY)

Zitti E Buoni, a glam-infused buster that combines the swagger of 80s hard rock with the angular melodies of 2000s indie, claimed Eurovision in 2021 by pure force of will. Maneskin demonstrated that a world suffering from COVID-19 was eager for raw rock’n’roll, with tattooed leader Damiano David dazzling crowds with his theatrical stage persona. With David’s rap-inspired chatter and its hypnotic funk-like beat, Zitti E Buoni was the clear winner that year, with 524 points total, and will undoubtedly be hailed as one of the finest Eurovision entries for years to follow.

NEL BLU, DIPINTO DI BLU BY DOMENICO MODUGNO (VOLARE) (1958, ITALY)

There are not many Eurovision songs whose influence transcends the competition, but Domenico Modugno’s 1958 song, Nel Blu, Dipinto Di Blu (commonly referred to as Volare), is widely regarded outside of the competition. The performance only received 13 points at the competition, ranking third overall, but it has grown on to be among the most acclaimed in Eurovision history. It received both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 1959 Grammy Awards, marking it the only foreign-language single to do so and the only Eurovision performance to earn a Grammy. Modugno’s song has subsequently been recorded by Dean Martin, Ella Fitzgerald, Louis Armstrong, and even David Bowie — an honour rarely bestowed upon many Eurovision contestants.

DING-A-DONG BY TEACH-IN (1975, NETHERLANDS)

Teach-In, a Dutch band, won the 1975 Eurovision Song Contest with Ding-A-Dong, a pitch-perfect rendition of vote-winning schlager. Ding-A-Dong, similar to the Europop style that made ABBA famous the year before, strikes you like a torrent of serotonin. It’s a joyful and uplifting track with nonsense lyrics that will have you mumbling its melody like only the finest Eurovision tracks can. However, the group didn’t last as long as ABBA, Ding-A-Dong demonstrates that they were one-of-a-kind.

FINAL THOUGHTS:

From classic songs and performances to funky lyrics and strange stunts, these were the most loved and famous Eurovision’s greatest songs. These songs were a hit at the contest and have been well-loved globally till now. People find it hard to forget these songs and their thrilling performances, and we are sure you love them as much as the world does.