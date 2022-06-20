UK based Crypto Marketing Agency is creating jobs as it aims to double in size

British based Connect Crypto Marketing specialises in providing top-tier crypto marketing solutions using an all-encompassing marketing approach which covers social media platforms, marketing and promotions, creative content, advertising campaigns, acquiring exchange listings, top influencer marketing contacts and of course SEO and PPC.

The business is the conception of two UK entrepreneurs who with a shared love of cryptocurrency set out to start their own marketing agency in this specific niche, as they had noticed a big gap in the market. They have grown to a team of five in the last two years alone. The plan is now for Connect Crypto to more than double in size in the next 24 months to form a team of twenty plus.

Connect Crypto Marketing

The founders of Connect Crypto Marketing, Paddy Woods and Kyle Broadhead combined their marketing skills and passion for cryptocurrency in 2018 to create their start up Connect Crypto Marketing . Paddy who with a career that started out in construction soon worked his way up through the property industry to end up owning his own property development business but his love of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency led him to meet his now business partner Kyle through a mutual friend. Kyle who had worked in the financial sector, marketing and sales was looking at new opportunities and suggested to Paddy that they start a new venture together and that’s when Connect was born. Paddy and Kyle know that marketing is key to the success of any business, not just a crypto company, so between them set out to create a world leading business.

Making Crypto Companies Work

It was way back in 1983, before Michael J. Fox went Back to the Future when Crypto Currency first appeared. Back then, due to a lack of internet communication and very limited mass communication Cryptographer David Chaum and his e-cash were, and still are, almost unknown. But back then, almost forty years ago there was no way he could have known how crypto currency would become what it is with the value that it has today. Because of the technology behind it and everyday use cases it provides the team at Connect realised that crypto was here to stay and would revolutionise the world one day but until mass adoption was achieved cryptocurrency projects badly needed good marketing strategies to reach the masses that clearly weren’t being offered at the time.

A Crowded Space

The internet and social media have forever changed the way business is conducted. A digital planet that has given rise to almost 20,000 digital currencies traded between almost 10 million people on an ever-growing number of platforms has created a very noisy room. Just like any other company selling anything from apples and pears to computer software and phones the challenge of being seen and heard is the same. But the crypto currency world has its own challenges, and this is where specialist marketing expertise sorts out the successes from the failures. This is when the knowledge and expertise of an experienced media savvy agency can really help start-ups become huge global players on the crypto scene.

Expert Crypto Marketing

Anyone with a crypto currency project wants it to succeed. Whether the project or business is an initial coin offering (ICO), initial exchange offering (IEO), security token offering (STO) or a blockchain product success is the goal. Understanding the project, understanding the market, and knowing how to communicate the right message to the right people is the biggest challenge any crypto business will face. Just being different, new, or potentially more profitable is not enough. Digital investors and traders are savvy, and many are well educated, and it is very difficult to pull the wool over their eyes. This is where a good marketing strategy can potentially give a project the upper hand, helping hit the correct typographic of person that each unique project aims to find. Getting the right message to the right people in the most creative or engaging way can be the biggest obstacle for any development team. Often the product and backend development are great but having no way or expertise in getting the world to see this is where many projects fail.

Marketing Done Right

Marketing is just a cog in the wheels of any project as a whole but, all too often it is overlooked. Having an experienced team guide your project through its early phases especially is key the team of marketing and crypto specialists at CCM develop real strategies that lead to measurable results that drive success by creating compelling reasons to engage. With an agile team, Connect Crypto Marketing has the ability to adjust and adapt any campaign within a strategy to work perfectly with market demand and the fluctuations within the currency or currencies worked with. A strong understanding of cryptocurrency permits fine tuning of any project, idea or marketing plan that could otherwise be missed or overlooked. Social Media marketing is key for any industry in 2022 and CCM have built up a large following across their accounts on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram & Linkedin. It is the detail that delivers success and understanding that with crypto the traditional marketing strategies used by FINTECH companies are often not available because of different regulations. What CCM understands is that grass root style marketing and community building in cryptocurrency cannot be overlooked and must be harnessed if a project is to succeed.

Success Stories

As with anything, the proof is in the pudding. Connect Crypto Marketing has clients whose results speak for themselves. Partnering with market leading companies, brands and technologies has created many stories to tell. Stake with their world class Crypto Currency Casino Platform that has utilised niche marketing expertise to the create brand that is becoming as well-known as many high-street bookmakers in the UK. Bonfire is working on corporate storytelling to increase global understanding and the benefits of blockchain technology. The high APY auto compounding & staking protocol Stash that boasts returns of 409’494% on AVAX chain has just launched and they’re hoping to continue the success with this unique breakout project.

The future looks bright for CCM as they look to expand their business regardless of the current turmoil in the markets: this is proof that just being good or better is not enough to succeed in the world of crypto what you really need is to understand your target audience.

Thanks for reading..