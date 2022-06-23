Press Release – RBW Consulting wins a Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award

RBW Consulting has just been announced as winner of the Best Corporate Social Responsibility category at the 2022 Best Business Awards.

Upon receiving the Award, RBW Consulting’s Chief Growth Officer, Emma Thorp, said: “As a business, we’ve always wanted to ‘give back’. Investing in patient-focused research is the most relevant, most immediate way of impacting the patient populations that our clients serve, hence the creation of our RBW IMPACT programme. I know first-hand the impact a rare disease diagnosis can have on a family, and we’ve been bowled over by the reception this first project has received from the community, which only goes to show how needed more action is. Our hope is that in some small way we can make a positive difference to better health outcomes, and having our endeavours recognised by the Best Business Awards is the icing on the cake”.

The Best Business Awards pride themselves on having a large panel of independent expert judges who select winners according to strict criteria for each category and sector.

Commenting on RBW Consulting, the chairman of the judges said: “Specialist life science talent acquisition consultancy RBW Consulting can’t be praised enough for funding some patient-focussed research into the mental health impact of a rare disease diagnosis. It is a devasting moment for the patient and family when a diagnosis is made and to ease the shock RBW Consulting, working with the Rare Disease Research Partners, has developed a statement of good practice and guidance for healthcare professionals to help them improve their approach. This is a wonderful project that is being supported by many rare disease organisations and helping patients with their mental health.”

The Best Business Awards are one of the UK’s highest profile awards and winning this accolade speaks volumes about RBW Consulting. Due to its high profile, the Awards attract a wide range of entries from across all sectors from large international PLCs and public sector organisations to dynamic and innovative SMEs. The winners all have one thing in common – they are truly outstanding at what they do.