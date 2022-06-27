How to Make Money with Online Competitions

There are thousands of online competitions online, ready and waiting for your entry. But what about cash competitions?

Without a doubt one of the most popular prizes to be won, cash prizes can be life changing. But there’s more financial wins to be gained through comping then you might think. Check out our tips below on how you could make some extra cash through online comping.

Enter the comping world

Comping is a serious business that many people enjoy, and make a living from. A ‘comper’ is simply someone who spends a lot of time, often professionally, entering competitions to win prizes. Many will have their own methods and tactics which help them win more frequently, but this practice does take time. If you’re serious about making some extra money through cash competitions, then entering the comping community is a must. Start by browsing online forums, here you’ll find other compers sharing tips and the latest competitions available. It’s also worth creating a social media account to follow fellow compers, so you can keep track of potential prizes, while making some online competition friends along the way!

Opt for the cash prize

You might not realize this, but it’s pretty common for competition providers to offer a cash alternative to the prize/s on offer. A great example of this can be seen with Best of the Best, a business that specializes in performance car giveaways. While they have some incredible motors up for grabs, they often offer the cash equivalent should you win and the car doesn’t take your fancy. So if you’re looking for a competition that will regularly give you the chance to win cash prizes, it might be worth bookmarking the site.

Sell unwanted prizes for cash

If you do happen to be the lucky winner of a material prize, but it’s something you’re not too precious about, you can always sell the item online, using sites such as eBay or Gumtree. This is a great extra way to top up your cash and pass on the prize to someone who would really want it! Win win.

Find unique competitions that align with your interests

Aside from your usual competitions, if you really get your search on, you’ll be able to find some pretty unique and niche competitions. Think eating contests or an art competition. There’s competitions out there to suit all manners of hobbies and interests. Not only is this a great way of utilizing any skills you may have, but it’s a really fun way of competing, too. Plus, it’s pretty common that competitions with tougher or more specific entry requirements, get less entries, meaning your chances of winning just got slightly higher.

Check for T&Cs

A key thing to remember when entering competitions, is to remain vigilant. When it comes to sharing your personal details online, especially data or financial details, it’s important to check that the site you are entering on is legitimate and trustworthy. Afterall, if you’re in the mix to be winning money, the last thing you want is to lose out. A great way to do this is to check if there are available T&Cs (illegitimate competition providers are very unlikely to have T&Cs on show).. Another tip is to check user reviews. Many providers are available to view on TrustPilot, equally, authentic competition providers will often showcase previous winner profiles.

Perseverance is key

Like anything worth having, it can take time and effort. If you’re serious about wanting to win a cash prize, the key is to persevere and put the time and energy into entering competitions. Some serial compers will enter up to 30 competitions a day and set aside a good couple of hours to achieve this. We’re not saying you need to dedicate such a large amount of your time, but it does show what you’re up against, and how going that little further with the entries could, quite literally, pay off.

Read the entry requirements

While we’re on the T&Cs, they will highlight whether or not you can trade in a prize for cash, so they’re worth scanning. It’s important to check through the entry requirements to be sure you know what you’re getting into and how you can increase your chances of winning. Reading through the entry requirements will ensure your entry is submitted properly and this way, you don’t miss anything. This is particularly relevant when entering competitions via social media, where there’s often multiple requirements to enter, usually in the form of ‘liking’ a post followed by a comment or a profile follow.

Entering competitions online can be quite a time-consuming task, but it should be enjoyable, too.

We hope you’ve found the above tips useful and that you can put them to good practice. Next rainy weekend at home, why not browse online and see how many competitions you can enter? We wish you luck, and happy comping!