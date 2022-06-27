The Best Use of Your Basement Space: 5 Inspirational Ideas

Basements are great additions to your home. They are highly adaptable and can be turned into virtually any type of room you could want, but deciding what type of space you would like can be difficult. Do you want to use it for fun, for working, for something that you’ll get a lot of use out of, or something that you think would be cool? Or maybe the best way to use it is not to renovate it at all!

Not to worry, we’ve got five ideas to inspire you.

Office Area

If you need an area where you can isolate yourself from the rest of the family to work, an office in the basement is the way to go. Here you can set up a desk and work remotely, whether you’re a remote scribe worker for a health facility like Northwest Surgery Center or a social media manager, or write from a desk on personal projects without being interrupted. You’ll have the least noise from the rest of the house and allow for the best concentration while you do what you’ve got to do.

Kids Play Room

Anybody that has kids can confirm that they can occasionally get rowdy, especially when they’re playing. This makes having a playroom for your kids the perfect way to utilize your basement space. They can go down to the basement and get as rowdy as they want—within reason—while they play with toys or have their friends over. Just add a toybox, a game console, and some board games, and they’ll have the time of their lives.

Rec Room

Who says kids get to have all the fun? Turning your basement into a recreation room can be fun for the entire family! Just add some soft carpet, hang some decorations, give it cozy lighting, and you’ve got a room ready for some fun. You can fill it with whatever activities you want, like a big TV for watching movies, a video game console, board games, a table for cards, and even table games like pool or foosball. You’ll have friends and family clamoring to come over and relax!

Underground Gym

Gym memberships can be expensive, plus equipment breaks down, it gets smelly, and you have to wait on machines. However, with your very own underground gym in your basement, you won’t have to worry about any of that ever again! By purchasing a few pieces of equipment, laying down some mats, and blasting your tunes as loud as you want, you’ll have everything you need to begin getting fit from home.

Storage

The boring but practical choice for your basement space would be to use it as simple, yet effective, storage. When you have too much junk, it can be nice to have a space out of the way where you can just throw all your belongings. You might use this space for large items, an external freezer, bikes, holiday decorations, and boxes full of old relics you aren’t prepared to part with.

The Perfect Basement

However you decide to create your basement, you’ll have a great space where you can go to work out, play games with friends, or work on that novel you’ve been meaning to finish. And if you decide you just want to use it as storage space for all of your wonderful things, then that’s fine too.