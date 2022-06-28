Why You Need a Video for Your Business Website

Most businesses have a professional website built for them. They make sure that they’re created so that they have a smooth looking design. They feature the businesses products (or services) and they’re made to sell. They’re careful to include simple navigation, and great looking photos. They do all this to compete with others selling the same products or services.

Yet they’re not going the distance. They’re missing something that many of their competitors are likely to have. Something that brings their website from average to outstanding and can create great interest. And that brings it from static to dynamic. Of course, I’m talking about video. Whether you’re starting from scratch with a full crew video or using professional video editing services to edit existing or stock footage, it’s worth the effort, time and money.

A website without video is simply a brochure. A website with video engages all of the senses and can stir emotions. It can show things such as product demonstrations and testimonials. It can keep your viewers’ attention and represent your company in the best light.

You must have video to compete.

These days viewers have short attention spans and the need to gather information quickly and in an easy to absorb way. These are just a couple of ways that videos work for you. You can meet your potential customers needs in a minute or two with a well-made video. And this means your viewers are more likely to stay on your site to see what you have to say. This gives you a chance to sell.

At our Miami video production company we produce videos for many businesses who are trying to compete. We find these videos can be exactly what they need to get in the game and pull ahead of the competition.

You can tell a story with video in a way that words on a page can’t

Video allows you to share information about your company’s goals, mission, culture and purpose. You can also communicate your commitment to quality and to customers. This helps potential customers to decide whether they prefer you over the competition. It gives you an opportunity to make it personal and to influence viewers to become buyers.

Show Viewers your Brand’s Personality

You can even make it more personal. For example, suppose you’re a doctor’s practice looking for more clients. You can help the viewer feel at ease with your office. They can get to know the office space, the staff and most importantly, the doctors. You can share your process with them, so they know what to expect. This can instill trust. You can even help them see that the doctor(s) is an expert by have video where he/she answers questions and shares on important topics.

Share your videos on Social Media

Sites like YouTube are considered a search engines and people search for what they’re looking for there. If you want to reach more people, consider sharing your videos on sites like YouTube, as well as other social media sites like Facebook.

The reach of these sites can be incredible. This can help drive traffic to your website.

Which is easier? Video or text?

As mentioned above, video uses more of the senses. Sound and visuals can be far more compelling than the written word, if done right. It can also be easier to absorb. Huge numbers of people watch videos every day. With the short attention span most viewers have, the ease of watching a video can often gain and hold their attention in a way that print can’t.

Mobile viewers really like to watch videos

It’s a fact that those who use mobile devices such as phones and iPads really like watching video. One study on wyzowl.com showed that 90% of mobile users tend to view videos on their devices. That number is getting higher. Most of your customers will be seeking your goods and services thru video on their mobile devices. Don’t miss the opportunity. Make sure you can compete with a great video.

Did you know that videos can help with SEO?

For one thing, when a visitor gets to your site and then stays there because they’re watching your video, that helps SEO. It says to the major search engines that your visitor found what they’re looking for and stuck around after landing on your page. Video really helps keep visitors on your page. And search engines know when they stay.

Additionally, something important to know is that video is known to create better conversion rates. A survey on bigcommerce.com found that consumers are 64% – 85% more likely to purchase a once they’ve seen a product video. So, videos can definitely result in more sales for you. If you’d like to see some business oriented videos that have helped with SEO visit https://www.ballmediainnovations.com.

Videos help all the way around

So if you want to introduce your company, share customer reviews, or show your products or services, video is the most powerful way you can do this. There are ways to make videos at every budget size. It’s worth the time, effort and money and it will help you compete better.