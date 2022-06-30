10 Things to Look for in a Plastic Fabrication Company

When you need a custom plastic part or component fabricated, it’s important to work with a company that has the experience and expertise to do the job right. Not all plastic fabrication companies are created equal, so it’s important to know what to look for before you make a decision. Before we list the things you should look for in a company, let’s look firstly at what a plastic fabrication company does:

What does a plastic fabrication company do?

A plastic fabrication company creates custom plastic parts and components using a variety of methods, including injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, and more.

What is the process of fabricating plastics?

Injection molding is a process in which molten plastic is injected into a mold and allowed to cool.

Extrusion is a process in which plastic is forced through a die to create a desired shape.

Thermoforming is a process in which plastic is heated and then formed into a desired shape.

Now that we know a little bit more about what a plastic fabrication company does, let’s take a look at the things you should look for when choosing one:

Experience: Make sure the company you’re considering has extensive experience fabricating the type of plastic component you need. Capabilities: What kind of machines and equipment does the company have? Do they have the ability to fabricate your part to your specifications? Quality control: What kind of quality control measures does the company have in place? What kind of guarantee do they offer on their work? Volume: Can they cope with high or low volume orders, depending on your requirements? Customer service: How does the company treat its customers? Are they easy to communicate with and responsive to your needs? Pricing: What is the company’s pricing structure? Is it competitive with other companies in the market? Turnaround time: How long will it take the company to fabricate your part? Do they offer rush services if you need your part quickly? Flexibility: Is the company willing to make changes or modifications to your design if necessary? Location: Where is the company located? If you need your part shipped, how much will that cost? References: Does the company have any references or testimonials from satisfied customers?

By keeping these things in mind, you can be sure that you’re choosing the right plastic fabrication company for your needs. Do your research and take your time to find a company that meets all of your requirements. With the right partner, you can be confident that your custom plastic parts will be fabricated to the highest standards.

GA Profiplast builds a wide range of different plastic parts, goods, and assemblies for clients in a number of sectors throughout the United Kingdom and Europe.