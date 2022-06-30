Student Housing in Liverpool: A Guide to Finding the Perfect Place

Liverpool is a student-friendly city, with plenty of student housing options to choose from. Whether you’re looking for a private room in a shared house, or your own apartment, this article will provide tips on how to find the perfect place to live as a student in Liverpool.

What is student life like in Liverpool?

Liverpool is home to two universities – the University of Liverpool and Liverpool John Moores University. There are also a number of colleges located in the city, making it a popular destination for students from all over the world.

The city has a vibrant student scene, with plenty of bars, clubs and restaurants to keep you entertained. There is also a lively music and arts scene, with many student-friendly venues located around the city.

The different types of student houses in Liverpool

It’s important to think about the type of student accommodation you’re looking for. Student accommodation in Liverpool can range from private rooms in shared houses to your own studio apartment. If you’re looking for a bit of privacy, you may want to search for student housing that offers private rooms or apartments. However, if you’re happy to share with other students, there are also plenty of shared houses and student residences available in Liverpool.

Finding the right location as a student

Student accommodation in Liverpool can be found in a variety of locations. The most popular areas for student housing are Smithdown Road, Wavertree and Allerton, which are all located close to the city centre and have a large student population. If you want to be close to the action, these are great areas to search for student housing. However, if you prefer a quieter area, there are also student residences available in the suburbs of Liverpool such as Everton and Kensington.

Setting your budget

When searching for student housing in Liverpool, it’s important to consider your budget. student accommodation in Liverpool can range from affordable apartments to luxury student residences. If you’re on a tight budget, there are plenty of options for cheap student housing in Liverpool. For example, you could look for a room in a shared house or an apartment in an affordable student residence. If you’re willing to spend a bit more, there are also plenty of luxury student apartments and residences available in Liverpool.

Student rent in Liverpool can vary depending on the type of accommodation you’re looking for. For example, a room in a shared house is likely to be cheaper than your own studio apartment. However, as a general guide, student rents in Liverpool start from around £350 per month.

