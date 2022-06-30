In a world where online video is becoming more and more popular, it’s important to make sure your business is taking advantage of this powerful and interactive marketing tool. Video production and marketing can be a great way to connect with customers and create an engaging, interactive experience that will keep them coming back for more. Here are the top 5 reasons to invest in video production and marketing:

Video is an incredibly powerful marketing tool

A recent study found that video is now the most popular type of content consumed online, with people spending an average of 100 minutes watching videos every day. That’s a lot of potential customers you could be reaching with your message!

Video production and marketing can help you stand out from the competition

In a sea of online content, it can be hard to make your business stand out. But with video production and marketing, you can create engaging, visually-appealing content that will grab attention and keep people coming back for more.

Video is an interactive medium that helps you connect with customers on a personal level

Video allows you to tell your story in a way that static text or images simply cannot match. You can show off your personality, build rapport, and create an emotional connection with your audience that will keep them coming back for more.

Video production and marketing can boost your SEO efforts

Search engines love videos, so by investing in video production and marketing, you can help your website rank higher in search results. This will lead to more traffic, and ultimately, more customers. Research has shown that videos have a higher Click Through Rate in search engines so companies that use videos to market themselves will instantly stand out.

Video is a great way to showcase your products or services

A well-produced video is the perfect way to showcase your products or services in all their glory. You can demonstrate how they work, highlight their features, and give potential customers a taste of what they can expect if they do business with you.

What kind of businesses use video to promote their products or services?

Any business that wants to connect with their customers and create an engaging, interactive experience can benefit from video production and marketing. Whether you’re a small business or a large corporation, video can help you reach your target audience and achieve your marketing goals. So if you’re looking for a way to take your business to the next level, consider investing in video production and marketing. It’s an investment that will pay off.

If you’re not already taking advantage of video production and marketing, now is the time to start! Contact Eight Engines today to learn more about how we can help you create high-quality, engaging video content that will reach your target audience and achieve your marketing goals.