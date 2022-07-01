5 creative ways to use custom stickers to increase conversions

When it comes to marketing, custom stickers can be a powerful tool. They’re affordable, easy to produce, and can be used in a variety of ways to help increase conversions. Here are 5 creative ways you can use custom stickers to increase your conversion rate:

1. Create high-quality product packaging with premium stickers

Adding high-quality custom labels to your packaging can give your brand a professional look. By using premium stickers, you can make sure that your products stand out on store shelves and entice customers to take a closer look. This can also be an effective way to communicate your brand’s message and values.

2. Try out limited edition campaigns

Using custom stickers for limited edition campaigns can be a great way to increase conversions. This is because customers are often drawn to products that are part of a limited edition release. Using custom stickers, you can make your products stand out and let customers know they’re part of something special. Limited edition campaigns create a sense of urgency and encourage customers to act quickly.

3. Use them to direct traffic to your website

One creative way to use custom stickers is to direct traffic to your website. By including your website address on your stickers in the form of a QR code, you can make it easy for customers to find your online store. Not only does this give customers immediate access to more information, but it also increases web traffic and boosts your online sales.

4. Stick them on cars or trucks for advertising on the go

Another creative way to use custom stickers is to stick them on cars or trucks. Personalised car stickers are a cool way to get your brand’s message out there and advertise on the go. It is an effective way to reach a wide audience as they simply come across your brand in their day-to-day life.

5. Include free stickers with every order

Including free stickers with every order is a great way to increase conversions. Customers love freebies, and by including custom logo stickers with every purchase, you can make your customers happy and encourage them to buy from you again in the future. Additionally, including free stickers with every order can help to build brand loyalty and keep your customers coming back for more.

Custom stickers can be a powerful marketing tool, and by using them in creative ways, you can increase your conversion rate. Try out some of the ideas we’ve suggested and let us know which ones work best for you.