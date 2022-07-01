SaveMoneyCutCarbon and ICAEW announce partnership in industry first

53% of Brits currently don’t consider their carbon footprint at work, even though they spend more time at the office



Collaboration looks to help charted accountants achieve sustainability goals both in their work lives and at home



Wednesday 29 June 2022: Today, SaveMoneyCutCarbon, the digital aggregator providing a unique marketplace which brings together both cost effective products and specialist advice announces a partnership with the Institute for Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW). The new partnership recognises ICAEW’s vision of the role that they believe chartered accountants can play in tackling the climate crisis and their carbon neutral status.



SaveMoneyCutCarbon was a great choice as a Member Reward Partner in response to the increasing need for businesses and individuals to change the way they operate and become part of the solution to climate change. As a result, over 189,000 people who are members of the ICAEW will be able to access free Energy & Carbon mentor calls provided by SaveMoneyCutCarbon’s IEMA qualified experts. These calls are designed to help members understand how they can decarbonise their buildings’ assets through retrofit technology designed to save money on energy and water bills.



ICAEW members and staff will also be able to mitigate the rising cost of energy prices in their own homes by accessing SaveMoneyCutCarbon’s Home Club at a reduced price to allow them to buy eco-friendly products, reduce their carbon footprint and save the planet. The latter highlights the importance ICAEW places on the UN Sustainable Development Goals, which play a key role in ICAEW’s strategy.



All ICAEW members and staff can access SaveMoneyCutCarbon’s Home app. Through it they can browse the extensive Learn & Save library which encourages behavioural change both in the home and the workplace. Those who are unsure where to start are guided through the Swap It functionality to identify the sustainable swaps available in each room of their house. The collective difference members and staff make is reported via SaveMoneyCutCarbon’s unique impact statement technology on the water, energy, carbon, plastic and money savings that have been made to customers.



Mark Sait, CEO of SaveMoneyCutCarbon comments:



“As the cost-of-living increases this is an innovative way for ICAEW to help their staff and members to reduce their carbon footprint in their homes and use our app and knowledge hubs to encourage behavioural changes around carbon literacy, data tracked for ESG reporting. Corporate HomeClub is a unique way to save the planet, one member/employee at a time and showcases the difference a group of people can make when you add their sustainable swaps together. Combining this with Energy & Carbon Mentor calls to help businesses who are suffering from energy price rises to reduce their bills constitutes a truly innovative approach by ICAEW to ensure their members are best placed to help save the planet. We are delighted to be working with them.”



Andrew Pittams, Commercial Director of ICAEW comments:



“We are pleased to announce our new affinity partner, SaveMoneyCutCarbon. This partnership will help ICAEW and our members contribute towards the aims set out in the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, both key strategic themes for the organisation. We hope that the expertise SaveMoneyCutCarbon provide will help support members mitigate the risk of climate change and help make greener choices for themselves, their organisations and their clients. We look forward to developing and nurturing this partnership in years to come.”