Some Property Features Buyers Are Looking For In 2022

A brand new year means there are new buyer trends and preferences. The key is staying ahead of the curve. This is especially true if you plan on selling your home anytime soon.

Here are some of the major things that a lot of prospective buyers and investors will be looking for in 2022. Knowing these things can help you get as much money as possible from cash house buyers or on your next home sale.

1. Open Kitchen

One of the top things a lot of new buyers are looking for is an open kitchen. A lot of prospective home buyers are looking for homes that have open kitchen concepts that make the space look bigger. This not only improves the perceived size of the kitchen but also makes it easier to entertain guests. While this may mean you need to knock down some walls to make it happen, it could be something worth considering.

After all, your kitchen is typically the major selling point for your property. Because of this, it’s going to be a deal-breaker for a lot of prospective buyers. You want to ensure you are putting the most effort into making your kitchen as marketable as possible. A lot of buyers have specifics they are looking for when it comes to kitchen features. Look to add complete water filtration systems, walk-in pantries, an island, and even a double sink.

2. Better Laundry Room

A lot of buyers in the past may have glossed over the laundry room. However, that’s no longer the case. Nowadays, more and more buyers are looking for full-sized laundry rooms because they spend so much time in them. They don’t want small laundry closets anymore. These days, those won’t cut it. A laundry room can be a good place to add a lot more practical storage space. For instance, you can add some cabinets on top of the washer and dryer appliances. You can use these areas to store a lot of stuff including various household essentials that you normally might have to throw in your bathroom cabinets.

Some of the other features that a prospective buyer might value in a laundry room would be a large sink tub for hand washing any clothes. Another good thing would be an ironing board to get some ironing done while you are doing the laundry. A fold-out folding board is another good option. All of these things can significantly reduce the total amount of time it takes to finish chores which is the number one factor a lot of prospective buyers want.

3. Completely Separate Home Office

A lot of new buyers are looking at the changes happening within the workplace. More and more people are working out of the office. With more people working remotely, it’s important to consider whether or not your home is conducive to having a quiet and productive workspace. Nearly 1 in 4 Americans are currently working from home nowadays. They will want a completely separate office space that they can use to get work done in their homes.

You cannot simply turn a part of the family room into an office. They want separate rooms that can be turned into a quiet home office. The good news is this isn’t necessarily difficult. You can stage a lot of rooms to be a home office and you can make subtle changes to make it more conducive to being a home office. Some of the best things to add to a home office would be Internet cabling, natural light, bookshelves, and more.

4. Multi-Use Garage

This is another major change a lot of prospective home buyers are looking for when it comes to the features they want going forward. A lot of buyers want to get the most out of the space they have available. They are looking to take advantage of every part of their homes. A lot of times, a garage is wasted space. It can be very difficult to see the value of a normal garage with so much clutter.

You want to showcase the potential of the garage by clearing everything out. You also want to add a lot of cool elements that can help them realize the full potential of the garage. This includes using vertical space for adding storage, bringing in practical cabinets, and even adding a workbench. All of these things can help you showcase the space as an extension of the home that adds value. Another good idea that could be marketable is turning some of the garages into a home workout area as more and more people are looking to stay healthy and fit at home.

5. Adding An Outdoor Feature

The curb appeal of your home is essential. If people don’t like the look of your home from the outside, they are never going to come for a look inside. You need to have stellar curb appeal if you want to pin buyers against one another and generate a lot of interest in your home.

Because of this, adding outdoor elements and improving the outdoor space is a must. You want to utilize the space outdoors as well as possible to showcase its potential. Adding a pool could be a good option, albeit a pricey one. You could even add an outdoor kitchen if you truly want to market your home as a high-end option in the marketplace. However, you don’t have to spend a fortune to add more value. Every detail matters and you could add a walkway, a small patio, or even a deck to help open the space and give prospective buyers something to visualize themselves using.

6. Complete Guest Suite

A lot of prospective buyers are looking to entertain their friends and family. They want to be able to invite people over for dinner and house their guests while they are visiting during the holidays. You want to have a guest suite if possible to attract these buyers.

7. Half Bathroom

Buyers nowadays are also looking for half bathrooms. These bathrooms are much more functional than they are appealing. They are designed to be clutter-free and functional spaces where people can go to the bathroom. Half bathrooms may have been seen as outdated in the past, but a lot of prospective buyers see the value they add to a home and they are actively looking for homes with them.