Top Influencer Marketing Strategies to Boost your Business

In today’s digitally-oriented world, not using influencer marketing is one of the biggest mistakes a brand can make. Influencer marketing has evolved from a marketing fad to a considerable piece of marketing spend. But, it has to be done correctly. The best way to guarantee a top strategy that resonates with your audience and boosts your business is to work with an influencer marketing agency.

Influencer marketing agencies can help brands of all industries with any and all influencer marketing activity. Whether you want to activate a short-term influencer campaign or implement an always-on approach, a reputable influencer marketing agency can help.

Considering influencer marketing agencies have experience with thousands of influencer marketing campaigns, it’s safe to say they understand the strategies that work best to boost business. Not only this, but they understand the importance of tailoring every strategy to each client; what works for one, won’t work for another.

Here are three top influencer marketing strategies that your business can use to boost ROI:

1. Identify Your Objectives and KPIs

The first step to any successful marketing campaign is identifying your objectives and key performance indicators (KPIs). This will help you determine whether your campaign was a success or not, and help you identify any areas to improve on for next time.

For example, if your objective was to increase brand awareness, then you would track KPIs such as reach, impressions, and website traffic. If your objective was to increase sales, then you would track KPIs such as conversion rate and revenue.

Once you know what success looks like for your campaign, you can start to implement strategies that will help you achieve your objectives. Your objectives and KPIs are the building blocks of any successful influencer marketing strategy.

2. Work with Micro-Influencers

Micro-influencers are influencers with a smaller following, usually between 1,000 and 50,000 followers. Although they have a smaller following and reach, they actually have higher engagement rates than larger influencers, which is something many brands have begun preferring.

This is because their followers are more likely to trust their recommendations, as they feel like they have a personal connection with the influencer. When influencers begin to grow, their audience often begins to disconnect from them. Micro-influencers are also more affordable than larger influencers, so you can get more return for your investment.

3. Implement an Influencer Marketing Strategy that is Results-Driven

An effective influencer marketing strategy is one that is results-driven. This means that you need to focus on working with influencers who have a proven track record of driving results for brands like yours.

The best way to find these influencers is to look at their previous campaigns and see what kind of results they were able to achieve. You can also look at the engagement rates of their posts to get an idea of how popular their content is with their followers.

An influencer marketing agency can also help you identify the right influencers to work with, based on your campaign objectives. Agencies have access to influencer databases and platforms that can accurately breakdown an influencer’s audience demographic, engagement, followers and more. In addition to this, agencies have rigorous vetting processes for choosing influencers. Not only will they ensure an influencer’s metrics will match your brand, but they will also assess previous brand partnerships (to make sure there aren’t any direct competitors), tone of voice (to ensure it matches your brand’s messaging and voice), and whether or not the influencer is a potential PR risk for your brand.

These are just a few of the many different strategies that you can use to boost your business with influencer marketing. If you want to see real results from your campaigns, then it’s important to work with an experienced influencer marketing agency.