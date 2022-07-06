Understanding How The Television Revenue Is Increasing The Stature Of The Premier League

The modern-day footballing empire known as the Premier League has evolved so much ever since its birth in 1992. The rise of the competition has been impressive, and one thing is for sure – TV rights and prize money played a pivotal role in its rise to the top.

Moreover, due to the high coverage of England's top-flight competitions

So, let’s take a closer look at what exactly is broadcast revenue in football, and how it is increasing the stature of the Premier League.

What is TV Broadcast Revenue?

Let’s take it step by step, first, we need to know what exactly is broadcast revenue. A general definition says that broadcast revenue is the money paid to the football federation and the clubs by its broadcasting partners (which can be TV networks or even online platforms), who subsequently have the right to display or cover certain games.

In modern times, all major sporting events rely very heavily on broadcasting revenues to generate profits, so you can see why they are so important to the Premier League.

So, How Does it Help With Increasing the Stature of the Competition?

To understand how the TV Broadcast Revenue helps the Premier League, let’s see some of the numbers. Earlier this year, it was announced that the PL’s income from broadcasting deals will see the competition break the £10 billion amount over the following three seasons.

Moreover, clubs are reportedly told that the broadcasting partnerships from abroad will generate more than the current domestic deals. From 2022 to 2025, overseas deals will be up to 30%, and in numbers, it translates to £5.3 billion, with the domestic deals being £5.1 billion.

So, you can imagine how the Premier League’s success in achieving such deals is very unique in football, as no other league in the world comes anywhere near these numbers.

Furthermore, new deals with Nordic Entertainment Group and NBC provide around £2 billion in that three-year period, but the contracts that broadcasters have are worth more than double that over their six-year terms.

These numbers show that the difficult times of 2020 are well and truly behind. In the 2022/23 season, Premier League champions will earn £176 million in prize money, which is an increase from the £153 million won this season.

Even the clubs at the bottom of the table will be guaranteed £106 million, 9 more than the previous season.

With these numbers in the equation, it is understandable why the Premier League has told clubs in the competition that they can now begin negotiation with the EFL (English Football League) about solidarity payments.

These numbers just show how big the international appeal is for the Premier League. Gone are the days when only domestic TV companies had the right to broadcast the competition. Nowadays, the Premier League is closely followed in the US, so, as you would expect, broadcasters from that region take matters into their own hands.

This money helps the teams to become more competitive both in the Premier League and in the Champions League. In fact, when you look at the odds, it’s really hard to predict who will finish where due to the competitiveness of the league. For example, this season, Newcastle, West Ham, Aston Villa and Leicester are all in line to fight for the 7th Position.

Which are the Main TV Partners of the Premier League?

There are tons of international partners of the Premier League, and they are all stated on the competition’s official website. Matches in the UK are broadcast live by BT Sport, Sky Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

This information relates to the main broadcasting partners of the Premier League, but there are other overseas partners as well. Licenses for other partners are handed out on a regional basis, and there is practically no place on earth where the Premier League is not broadcast.

Furthermore, BBC Sport is the free-to-air highlights broadcast partner of the Premier League in the UK.

In 2021, it was announced that all Premier League clubs agreed to conclude a three-year renewal of these broadcast agreements with the above-mentioned broadcasters. So, Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BC Sport have the broadcasting right until the 2024/25 season.

The broadcasting money that the PL generates seems to increase with each new arrangement, and it seems that these numbers will be even bigger from 2025 and above, so it is clear to see why the Premier League is currently the number one football competition in the world.