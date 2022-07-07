Java and SQL Are the Most Demanded Technology Skills in 2022

Two tech languages, SQL and Java, are gaining prominence within the programming community. According to a Moneyzine data presentation, the two top the five most preferred programming languages worldwide. In addition, Moneyzine’s 2022 analysis shows that 19% of programmers would choose the two over the others.

Moneyzine’s CEO Jonathan Merry states, “The popularity of Java and SQL has been growing steadily over the last decade. But their use has spiked recently as more organizations seek to build sophisticated applications that require them. These organizations realize that these two languages are often better suited to meet their needs than other alternatives such as Python or Ruby on Rails.”

So What Makes Java and SQL So Popular?

Two reasons explain the growing popularity of Java and SQL. First, they are powerful technologies with wide applications. Secondly, they are easy to use. SQL enables you to connect with various databases, while Java will help you write high-quality code faster than other programming languages. Java derives that quality from its object-oriented nature.

SQL is popular with companies such as Google, Facebook, Amazon, and Netflix to store data and make it accessible to their users. This information enables users to find what they’re looking for within their sites easily. It also helps companies improve their search results based on user feedback!

Java powers many popular websites, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter. It supports developers to write programs once but run them anywhere. Thus they don’t have to rewrite code when creating an application for different operating systems or devices like smartphones or tablets. This saves them time and money, allowing them to focus their efforts on developing new features.

A Bright Future for Programmers

The rise in popularity of big data analytics and machine learning has increased the stature of programming languages. Many companies rely on them to manage their massive amounts of data which is good news for aspiring software developers or data analysts. That’s because companies will continue needing people with these skill sets.

Read the full article here: Java and SQL Are the Most Demanded Technology Skills in 2022