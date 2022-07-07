￼Which Cheshire spa hotels made the top 20 for 2022? Find out here!

Whether you’re looking for a romantic night away or you want to get pampered with your pals, you’ll love any of the top 20 spa hotels of 2022, revealed by www.businesscheshire.co.uk today.

Not only does Cheshire boast stunning gardens and stately homes, it also hosts some glorious spa hotels for the ultimate in rest and relaxation including Rookery Hall Hotel & Spa (where the Beckhams got engaged in 1998), The Mere Golf Resort & Spa (Knutsford) and Rowton Hall Hotel & Spa (Chester).

Looking for a stunning wedding venue? The Peckforton Castle in Tarporley is fit for royalty. The grade I listed building is the perfect blend of classic and contemporary.

If a relaxation journey with treatments from the world’s most famous brands is where you’re at, you’ll love the award-winning wellness retreat at Carden Park Hotel & Spa. Recently hailed

Europe’s Best Luxury Destination Spa Hotel, the indoor and outdoor spa experience will leave you gasping for more.

If being cosy is your main aim, head over to the Cottons Hotel & Spa in Knutsford. Very close to Tatton Park, it offers the heart of Cheshire on a plate. Enjoy the outdoor terrace, the pool, gym and treatment rooms.

Other Spa hotels that made the top 20 lists include Crabwall Manor Hotel & Spa

(Mollington) and Macclesfield’s Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa.

If pottering about in a white robe for a massage before enjoying a three-course meal before cosying down for the deepest sleep in a hotel bed sounds like your idea of luxury, we agree. You won’t go wrong with the Top 20 Spa Hotels in Cheshire. So book in and don’t miss out on a truly relaxing stay.

For the full list visit: Best of Cheshire – Top 20 Spa Hotels