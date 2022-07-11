Pioneering technology company employs milestone 100th staff member

AN award winning technology company whose ambition is to enable more and more older people to retain their independence has reached the milestone of appointing its 100th employee as demand for its services continues to grow. And, it is still looking for more people to recruit.

Alertacall is the brainchild of James Batchelor who created technology to allow his 86-year-old grandmother Eveline to confirm she was safe each day while also enabling her and many others like her to enjoy a great deal of personal freedom.

In line with a surge for its services from housing associations and local authorities across the UK, the company recently celebrated employing its 100th staff member. Most of the team are based in the North West, at its offices in Windermere, Cumbria, and Warrington, Cheshire, with an increasing number working remotely from their homes across the UK.

The timing of the landmark appointment coincides with the recent announcement that Alertacall was honoured with a Queen’s Award for Enterprise for Innovation – the highest accolade awards for UK businesses recognising and celebrating business excellence.

James said: “I remember the early days when it was just me in the business running pretty much everything. The team has steadily grown since but there has been a real spike in the past five years, which has seen our numbers more than double.

“The number of people receiving our services has grown at some pace in recent years, and I think that is largely because we have woken up as a society to the very real need for more regular and more caring contact with older people. It is inevitable that we have grown because we put daily contact at the heart of our services and because we invest so much in our team members, the customer experience is great.

“To meet this extra demand, we have needed to grow our team and it’s an excellent feeling to be able to create jobs for so many people in a rural part of Cumbria where it can often be difficult to find roles that can develop into lasting careers.”

Alertacall’s products have helped tens of thousands of older people retain their independence for longer, and are used to modernise supported housing schemes nationwide with features that include providing internet access for those who have no broadband or smartphone.

Among the products provided by the company is the award-winning OKEachDay service which allows daily contact, easy messaging and video calling through a touchscreen device.

As Alertacall continues to grow, the company remains on the lookout for further new members of staff across its operations, technical and business development departments.

James said: “We have plans for further significant growth in the coming years and to meet the increased volume of business we will need to recruit even further. In particular, we’re looking for people to join our Business Development team right now.

“As a company, we have a strong focus on not just looking after our customers but looking after our team members too. We invest in training, run our own leadership programme and everyone has confidential access to a trained coach or counsellor.

“We strive to make Alertacall an attractive place to work and create somewhere people can learn, grow and develop not just their professional skills but their personal skills too.”

To find out more about job opportunities at Alertacall, email jobs@alertacall.com.