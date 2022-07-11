The Importance of Ship Management in the Global Economy

Like a cog in a well-oiled machine, the marine sector is the backbone of international trade and is undeniably one of the key factors propelling growth worldwide. In fact, there’s a fair probability that whatever field you work in or even the brand you buy your jeans from is supported and reliant on continuity within the maritime industry in some manner. From ship management to the transportation of important cargo. the maritime sector provides a variety of critical services and marine-centric solutions that contribute to the global economy.

There are also a variety of services and marine-centric solutions that keep the maritime industry itself afloat. Ship management, for example, plays a crucial role in the marine sector and is a crucial component across a number of services.

So what is ship management? And why is it so crucial to the global economy?

What is ship management?

As the name suggests, ship management is the management of nautical vessels by a ship management company on behalf of a private or commercial owner. The management of ships and other marine vessels is frequently carried out by large ship management companies that are hired specifically to manage and maintain either a fleet of vessels or a single vessel. A ship management company will also oversee and manage the services associated with a vessel – hence why ship management is such a crucial component in the global economy.

Furthermore, an owner/operator may enter into a contract with a ship management business to lease their vessel for a specific amount of time. An owner/operator may choose to lease their ship wholly to the management company, while others choose a hybrid approach.

Why is ship management important?

Ship management is considered an essential service both in the marine sector and in the global economy for its crucial involvement in shipping and freight. This is because ship management allows private and commercial owners/operators alike to transfer operational responsibility and upkeep of their vessels to a single, professional ship management company, resulting in a more simplified, efficient, and cost-effective process in day-to-day operations for all parties involved.

The benefits of ship management

In a nutshell, the services provided to a fleet of vessels by a ship management company will come down to what the owner/operator needs. A professional ship management company will offer a variety of different marine support services that can be tailored into a bespoke package that adds value to a vessel’s operations and ensures its upkeep.

Benefits of ship management include…

Maintenance

A professional ship management company will handle the upkeep and maintenance of a vessel and will ensure everything is properly cared for. This includes the ship itself as well as any machinery, equipment or other infrastructure commonly found onboard.

Crew management

Finding and managing a crew to work onboard a vessel can be an overwhelming experience for an owner/operator. As a result, many choose to pass the management of their crew to a ship management company. When done correctly and to a high standard, a professional crew management service will ensure a vessel is not only properly maintained, but also that the physical and mental wellbeing of a crew is taken care of. Among other things, this is paramount in cementing operational continuity aboard a vessel.

Transactions and negotiations

As many owners/operators choose to outsource their vessel operations to a ship management company, it is also often the job of the aforementioned company to handle the regulatory side of operations. This includes the ship operations themselves, which will be specific to the vessel.

It’s also important to note that a professional ship management company will take care of the insurance for a vessel, which essentially takes the hassle and stress out of finding a specialist insurance company.

Cargo management & supplies

Whatever specialist sector within the maritime industry your vessel is a part of, at some point, you are bound to be facing the loading and unloading of cargo. It may be important goods or even crucial supplies for the crew such as medicines and food. A professional ship management company will be able to take care of your cargo management, whatever that cargo may be.

Other benefits of ship management

There are of course numerous benefits of ship management. Perhaps most pertinent in this day and age is the great technological strides within the industry in recent years and the digitalisation of the sector. These days, many ship management companies provide innovative digital solutions and services, including the use of centralised digital interfaces that provide full transparency and accessibility. Utilising these specialist platforms, many owners/operators can now collaborate with their ship management company to make data-centric decisions when it comes to their vessels.

Final thoughts

The maritime industry is extremely important to the global economy. The marine sector is the backbone of international trade, acting as a giant gear in a well-oiled machine. It’s certainly one of the driving forces behind global expansion.

As a result, whichever subject you work in is likely to be influenced by the maritime industry in some way. From ship management to cargo transportation, the maritime industry delivers a variety of important services and marine-centric solutions that contribute to the global economy. It goes without saying that without the marine sector, global supply systems and the economies they support would collapse.

A fleet of vessels, like an accountant’s client’s finances, requires care, oversight, and administration. Taking appropriate care of your vessels should be a key priority for any owner or operator, whether you’re operating a private fleet of cruise ships or transporting essential cargo.