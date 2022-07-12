Ambitious growth strategy for London dental group

Banning Dental Group will open five new London clinics as part of its ambitious plans.

A new 5,000 sq ft flagship site will be set up in London’s Blackfriars, while more branches in Canning Town, Leighton Buzzard, Lewisham and Chelmsford are also set to open this year.

The capacity of its clinic in Kent will now allow double the number of patients to access advanced dental care.

Welcome to new patients

Dr Azad Eyrumlu, co-founder of Banning Dental Group, is excited to welcome guests into the new locations, which will bring the firm’s total number of clinics to ten.

He said: “A huge amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to get our five new clinics ready and we can’t wait to finally be able to welcome patients through the doors.

“The Blackfriars clinic will become our flagship clinic and it will be a key milestone in the history of Banning Dental Group.

“From day one we have wanted to bring affordable, world-class treatment to private patients and we want to make this as accessible to as many people as possible.

Growing pressure on NHS

“With growing financial pressure on the NHS and patients’ private finances, we believe our model of affordability and bridging the gap between NHS and expensive private dental work is much-needed.

“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do and we firmly believe our new clinics will bring a new dimension to dentistry standards in London, Essex and Bedfordshire.”

The group was established by specialists Dr Azad Eyrumlu and Dr Honar Shakir to offer affordable treatment to private patients after noticing a chronic shortage of accessible dental care and the lack of quality dental care to meet today’s patients’ needs.

Range of services

It offers a range of services including regular check-ups, oral surgery, implants, teeth whitening, smile makeovers, regular and Invisalign braces and same-day emergency appointments.

Banning currently has five clinics across the South East with a team of highly-trained and experienced dentists and technicians in locations such as Harley Street, Brentford, Chiswick, Lewisham and Whitstable.

Its ambitious plans to double the number of clinics this year are part of an ongoing mission to bring world-class and affordable dental care to people who may have previously found private dental care out of their reach.

Each will hold between four and 10 treatment chairs and will be open seven days a week and the new clinics will employ more than 60 new members of staff.