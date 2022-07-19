LOVELL HOMES SPONSORS ANNUAL HOWDEN EVENT FOR SECOND YEAR

National housebuilder Lovell Homes has continued to strengthen its links with the Howden community by sponsoring the town’s annual Picnic in the Park event for the second year running.

Organised by Ashes Playing Field Trust, this year’s event took place on Sunday 17 July at theAshes Playing Field, just a stone’s throw away from Lovell’s recently launched Saddlers Grangedevelopment.

Saddlers Grange features a total of 175 houses, with prices for three-bedroom homes starting from £210,000 and four-bedroom homes from £283,000.

As part of the sponsorship, during the event, Lovell Homes hosted a stall for the day and invited Gill Dixon, who runs voluntary not-for-profit hedgehog sanctuary, Pricklington Palace in Howden, to talk to children about how to encourage hedgehogs into their gardens.

Lovell’s new Saddlers Grange development features a selection of hedgehog highways designed to help the spikey mammals go freely between gardens. Children were also welcomed to decorate stones that will be displayed at the development along with stones from last year’s event.

Colette Ben Tarcha, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “At Lovell Homes, the communities in all the locations we build in are incredibly important to us, which is why we loved getting the chance to be involved with Howden’s Picnic in the Park again this year. Howden is such a special place to live in, and the market town, which boasts cobbled streets and Victorian and Georgian architecture, has something for everyone to enjoy.

“The event was also a great way for Lovell Homes to continue to strengthen its ties with the Howden community while informing them about the exciting new neighbourhood that is nearing completion on their doorstep.

“It was great to have Gill from Pricklington Palace with us on the stall and to hear all her expert insights into what we can all do to protect our endangered spikey friends. We also loved seeing the children get creative with their decorative stones and we’re excited to display them pride of place in the Saddlers Grange show home garden throughout the summer.”

Pricklington Palace is a 17-bed sanctuary for hedgehogs. Gill runs it single-handedly on a purely voluntary basis in the hope of helping this endangered species survive in a very difficult environment.

Gill Dixon, who runs Pricklington Palace said: “It was a pleasure to be a part of Lovell Homes’ stall at Howden’s Picnic in the Park event. I had a great day teaching the children all about hedgehogs, the homes we can make and buy to help them, as well as what we can feed them to encourage them into our gardens. I hope that the children, and their parents, took away some useful tips, so that together we can help these amazing animals.”

For more information about Saddlers Grange, to book an appointment, or to view the new show homes, visit: www.lovell.co.uk/developments/saddlers-grange-howden/ or call 01430 670 868.