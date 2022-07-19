Sure Trade Group Review – Traders Get What They Prefer

All these online trading platforms that emerge on the scene on a daily basis keep talking about gimmicky features. They tell you about huge bonuses and perks for joining them. They talk about loyalty points and what not. However, when you look at their cure features, which are the things most traders want, they are not impressive at all. They like to copy their competitors and offer nothing special. I want to tell you about a special trading platform in this Sure Trade Group review.

I don’t call it special out of bias but because I know that this platform has everything to offer that you would expect as a trader. It does not rely on gimmicky features and bells and whistles to get your attention. It gives you exactly what’s going to help you with trading and what’s going to assist you in becoming a professional trader tomorrow. Know more in his review.

Advanced Platform with Plenty of Assets

You are going to love this platform for how easy it is for you to learn. It takes a new trader no more than a few minutes to learn this platform. In addition to that, the advanced features make it even better. You can use many trading tools on it and look at all the price charts right on the dashboard. It runs on mobile devices, laptops, and desktop computers and is compatible with all major operating systems. You can use from anywhere in the world and make sure you open multiple trading positions on it at any given time. That’s what makes it so amazing.

You can trade so many assets on it. Just to give you an example, in addition to Bitcoin, you have tens of altcoins available for trading when you are on this platform. You can trade instruments from 5 more asset classes and open multiple positions in any of them at any given moment.

Security Features and Banking

When it comes to banking, the first thing you want to find out about the trading platform is the security features. Of course, you don’t want to deposit your funds in the hands of an online platform that does not have any security measures in place. I can assure you that the safety features of this platform are pretty satisfactory. It keeps your funds in segregated funds at regulated banks. It encrypts your data for protection. It has endorsed the use of 2FA authentication for your log-ins. Last but not least, you can’t ignore the fact that this company adheres to the KYC and AML policies.

When a company adheres to these policies, it has to obtain a lot of personal and banking details from you. I can tell you here that giving out these details is quite safe for you. On the other hand, if an online platform lets you trade without asking for any details, you can be sure that they are not adhering to any policies and might even disappear with your money in the future.

A Big Chunk of Profits

So, if you are trading then you get to keep the profit right? If that’s the case, what’s the hype about keeping the profits? Well, what you don’t realize is that if the platform has loose spreads, then you get to spend a lot of your profit in covering those spreads. The spread is like a commission you pay to the broker. You should be happy that this platform has kept its spread very tight. In addition to that, the leverages from Sure Trade Group are quite generous starting from 1:100 and 1:200, and going up to 1:500 for professional traders.

Final Thoughts

I highly recommend that you avoid any platforms that are relying only on gimmicky features to get your attention. A bonus will only be given once, but trading is a lifelong process. You need to pick a platform that offers features you can take advantage of today, tomorrow, and for many years to come.